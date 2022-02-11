Campaign disclosures for the 2022 Elk Grove mayoral race show that Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen received $168,506 in contributions last year, and that her expenditure total during that period was $19,172.
Singh-Allen, who was elected as the city’s mayor in 2020, is currently the only mayoral candidate in this year’s election. She reported her ending cash balance for 2021 as $104,878.
Her high-dollar contributors included Angelo K. Tsakopolous and Affiliated Entities ($5,000), Sofia L. Tsakopoulos ($5,000), American Hospitality Services ($4,900), River City Waste Recyclers ($4,900), Bob’s Club ($4,900), and Kamilos Companies ($3,500).
Singh-Allen told the Citizen that she is proud to have broad-based support from business, labor, and private individuals.
“Raising money during COVID(-19) is always challenging and I am grateful that many supporters mailed checks and donated online, versus our campaign organizing fundraising events,” she said.
“The great response is humbling and my coalition has touted that they appreciate my leadership as mayor and the positive direction that our city is heading. I ran on a platform of good governance. My early, strong financial results are a reflection of this.”
District 2 City Council candidates file campaign disclosures
The 2022 election will also feature two elections for City Council district seats, with one of those elections being District 2.
That seat is currently occupied by Pat Hume, who in June 2020 announced his plan to run for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat. He has served on the City Council since 2006, and he is the council’s longest serving member.
District 2 covers Sheldon and parts of eastern Elk Grove, and is partially bordered by Calvine, Grant Line and Elk Grove-Florin roads.
Running for the District 2 council seat in 2022 will be CSD Director Rod Brewer, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Mahavir “Kalli” Kallirai, business owner Felipe Martin, and Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Sergio Robles.
Martin’s campaign disclosure statement for 2021 notes that he reported $100,250 in contributions received, of which $100,000 was a loan he made to himself through his business, Martin Brothers Construction.
The remaining $250 of Martin’s contributions was donated to him by former Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Gary Winuk, an attorney with the Kaufman Legal Group.
Martin’s expenditures for 2021 total $2,135, and his reported cash balance for that period is $99,285.
Brewer’s reported contributions received for 2021 total $24,713, and his total expenditures made during the same period is $13,474. His reported cash balance for that period is $11,239.
The candidate’s contributors include Super Pallet Recycling Corporation ($2,000), Northern California Carpenters Regional Council Small Contributor Committee ($1,000), and the PG&E Corporation ($500).
As for Kallirai, he reported his total contributions received in 2021 as $23,003, of which $11,000 he loaned to himself.
He also reported that he spent $19,438 on his campaign last year, and that his current ending cash balance for that period is $5,523.
Among the contributors to Kallirai’s campaign in 2021 were Inderjit Kallirai ($600), Arber, Inc. ($500), Elk Grove resident Maxwell Ramsey, sales T-Mobile ($500), and GB Commercial, LLC ($200).
Ramos did not submit a campaign disclosure statement with the city clerk’s office, and he did not respond to the Citizen’s request for comment by press time.
Nguyen raises $31K last year as lone District 4 candidate
The city elections will also include the District 4 election. That district covers the East Franklin, eastern Laguna, Madeira, and Laguna Ridge communities.
Thus far, the only candidate to file papers for that election with the city clerk’s office is the current District 4 representative, Council Member Stephanie Nguyen. She filed her candidate intention statement last September.
Nguyen reported that she received $31,988 in campaign contributions in 2021, and she did not loan herself any of those funds, according to her campaign disclosure statement.
During the same period, she spent $687 on her campaign, and she had an ending cash balance of $31,373 for the same period.
Contributors to Nguyen’s campaign in 2021 included California Real Estate Political Action Committee ($4,900), Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 447 ($4,900), McCarty for Assembly 2022 ($4,900), and AT&T California Employee Political Action Committee ($1,000).
