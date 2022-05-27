Campaign disclosures for the 2022 Sacramento County Board of Supervisors and Sacramento County sheriff’s June primary races were reviewed by the Citizen last week.
According to reported campaign disclosures for the period of Jan. 1 through April 23, the Board of Supervisors District 5 candidate who received the greatest monetary total of contributions during that period was Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume, with $158,794.
In addition to Elk Grove, District 5 includes Galt, Rancho Cordova and the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
Also vying for the District 5 supervisor seat currently occupied by Don Nottoli are former Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, Cosumnes Community Services District Board President Jaclyn Moreno, and Alex Joe, a former Elk Grove Unified School District trustee.
Nottoli, who has represented District 5 since 1994, announced last year that he would not seek reelection.
In addition to the contributions he received, Hume also reported his expenditures for the Jan. 1 through April 23 period as $93,717, and his current cash balance for that period as $77,832.
His high-dollar contributors included Associated Builders and Contractors Northern CA Chapter Political Action Committee (PAC), $2700; Wood Rogers, Inc, $2,700; Elliott Homes, Inc., $2,700; Sacramento County Law Enforcement Manager Association PAC, $2500; and California Apartment Association PAC, $2,500.
Hume’s contributions received since April 23 include the Norcal Beverage Co., Inc. ($1,300) and real estate developer Sotiris Kolokotronis ($1,300).
Second to Hume in total campaign contributions received for the period of Jan. 1 through April 23 is Moreno, who received $76,430.
Her expenditures for that period total $49,072. She also reported an ending cash balance of $79,858 for the same period.
Among Moreno’s top contributors through April 23 are the Sacramento Central Labor Council ($2,700), the Sacramento Area Fire Fighters Local 522 PAC ($2,700), Los Rios College Federation of Teachers ($2,700), Steinberg for Sacramento Mayor 2020 ($2,700) and Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 447 Federal Political Action Fund ($2,450).
Moreno’s contributors since April 23 include the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 340 PAC ($2,700) and Dignity California SEIU Local 2015 ($2,700).
For the campaign disclosure period of Jan. 1 through April 23, Ly reported a total of $21,368 in contributions received, $4,084 total expenditures made, and an ending cash balance of $17,284.
The top contributors to Ly’s campaign during that period include NDN Ink Works, LLC ($2,500), Generational Financial Group, Inc. ($2,500) and Hanoi Pho ($2,500).
Ly’s contributors since that campaign disclosure period include Inspired Empowerment Group, LLC ($1,500) and Citi Tire, LLC ($1,200).
Joe’s campaign received a total of $6,744 during the Jan. 1 to April 23 disclosure period, and for the same period he spent $8,296 and had an ending cash balance of $1,552.
Among his contributors for that period were J Crawford’s Books ($264) and independent, $100 contributors Tracy Wyatt, Winnie Bender, and Mose Ball.
Cooper leads Barnes in campaign contributions
The reported campaign disclosures for the period of Jan. 1 through April 23 show Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, with a sizable lead in contributions received in the race for Sacramento County sheriff.
For that period, Cooper reported that he received $621,795 in contributions compared to his opponent Sacramento County Undersheriff Jim Barnes, who reported that he received $155,627 for his campaign during the same period.
Cooper, who is a 30-year law enforcement veteran and a former member of the Elk Grove City Council, also reported that he spent $608,584 on his campaign during the period of Jan. 1 through April 23.
The reported ending cash balance for Cooper’s campaign for that period is $728,066.
Cooper’s high-dollar contributors for that period include the following $4,900 contributors: California Correctional Peace Officers Association PAC, California Professional Firefighters PAC, Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 104 PAC, PG&E Corporation, Chevron Corporation, and Dart Container.
Contributors to Cooper’s campaign since April 23 include California Real Estate PAC ($4,900) and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Employees’ Benefit Association Local PAC ($2,700).
In addition to Barnes’ reported $155,627 in contributions to his campaign for the period of Jan. 1 through April 23, he also reported that he spent $223,367 and had an ending cash balance of $223,367 for the same period.
Barnes, who is a 23-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, was supported for that period by various top contributors, including California Correctional Supervisors Organization PAC ($4,900), Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522 PAC ($4,900), Friends of Sheriff Scott Jones 2018 ($4,900) and American Petroleum, LLC ($4,500).
Contributors to Barnes’ campaign since April 23 include Sierra National Construction, Inc. ($4,900), Folsom Chamber of Commerce Jobs PAC ($1,000) and Greg Lutz, CFO, Ramos Oil Co. ($1,000).
