With Election Day quickly approaching, the Citizen last week reviewed the latest campaign disclosures for Elk Grove’s three city government elections.
Those disclosures cover contributions and expenditures for candidates for the period of Sept. 25 to Oct. 22.
Elk Grove Mayoral election
In the mayoral election, incumbent Bobbie Singh-Allen is being challenged by Brian Pastor.
Both of these candidates faced each other in the 2020 election, in which Singh-Allen defeated the then-incumbent Steve Ly. Pastor finished in third place.
In her bid for reelection, Singh-Allen has a reported year-to-date contributions received total of $204,144 and has reportedly spent $156,873. Her reported ending cash balance is $155,698.
Singh-Allen’s top contributors during the latest disclosure period were Taylor Morrison, Inc. Building Strong Business Political Action Committee (PAC) ($2,500), Committee for Home Ownership of the Northstate Building Industry Association ($1,400), Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3 District 80 PAC ($1,000) and PG&E Corp. ($1,000).
Singh-Allen expressed gratitude for the support she has received during her campaign.
“A diverse coalition of business, labor, individuals and my community have generously contributed to my campaign,” she said. “I am humbled. Campaigns cost a lot of money to reach voters, so I understand the role contributions play. Whether anyone donated to my campaign or not, I am proud to serve as mayor of this great city and work hard every day to improve our quality of life.”
Pastor did not report any campaign contributions or expenditures.
Elk Grove City Council, District 2
This month’s Elk Grove City Council District 2 election consists of three candidates who are vying to fill the seat that will be vacated by longtime Council Member Pat Hume, who is now a candidate for the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors’ District 5 seat.
Council District 2 is bordered by Elk Grove Boulevard, Whitelock Parkway, and Elk Grove-Florin, Grant Line, Calvine and Bruceville roads.
The District 2 candidates are Rod Brewer, Michelle Kile and Felipe Martin.
Martin is the top recipient of campaign contributions for this district election, according to his latest campaign disclosure. He reported his total contributions received as $140,945.
Martin also reported his expenditure total as $61,520, and he reported an ending cash balance of $88,420.
Top contributors to Martin’s campaign during the most recent reporting period include John Papagiannopoulos, owner of Pappas Investments ($4,900), Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber PAC ($4,900) and Dr. Rana M. Khan, of Elk Grove ($2,000).
Martin mentioned that he is grateful for the “overwhelming and wide-ranging grassroots support” his campaign has received.
“Raising money to run a successful campaign is never easy, yet I’m very proud of the money we were able to raise from Elk Grove residents, small businesses and organizations that believe in my vision to keep Elk Grove safe and bring better-paying jobs and business to our city,” he said.
Brewer reported that his year-to-date campaign contributions received totaled $119,443, while he spent $109,179 this year. His reported ending cash balance is $21,855.
Top contributors to Brewer’s campaign during the Sept. 25 through Oct. 22 reporting period included American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 57 PAC ($4,500), Elk Grove resident Diane E. Butz, owner of Hanford Ready Mix ($4,900); Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522 PAC ($2,500), and Taylor Morrison, Inc. Building Strong Business PAC ($2,500).
Singh-Allen ($1,000) and Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Sandra Poole ($100) also contributed to Brewer’s campaign.
Brewer told the Citizen that during the home stretch of his campaign, he has received an “outpouring of support” from longtime District 2 residents.
“It tells me they value the 12 years I have served as their elected member of the Cosumnes Community Services District, and that they trust that experience to be put to work (on) the City Council for the betterment of our community,” he said.
A review of Kile’s total campaign contributions received this year shows that she reported receiving $12,300, and that she spent $10,900. Her reported ending cash balance is $103.
Kile reported that during the most recent disclosure period, she received funding from three independent contributors, with the greatest of those contributions being from Elk Grove resident Romona Johanneson ($750).
Kile spoke about the support she received for her campaign.
“As the only Republican in the race for District 2, I am extremely grateful for the everyday residents who have supported our campaign,” she said. “The message is clear: Our residents want Elk Grove to live within its financial means and prioritize investment in our police.”
Elk Grove City Council, District 4
Elk Grove voters will also elect a new City Council District 4 representative.
District 4 is bounded by Elk Grove Boulevard, Bilby Road, Highway 99 and a portion of Bruceville Road, and it continues southward in the area of Franklin Boulevard.
Current District 4 Council Member Stephanie Nguyen is a candidate in this November’s Assembly District 10 general election.
The candidates in this election are Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Sergio Robles and Giezi Bermudez.
As of the latest filings – through Oct. 22 – Robles has received a much greater amount of total campaign contributions than Bermudez has received.
Robles reported having a year-to-date total in campaign contributions of $74,310, while Bermudez’s reported total campaign contributions for 2022 is $16,855.
In his latest candidate disclosure statement, Robles reported his total expenditures as $37,448 and an ending cash balance of $42,449.
His top contributors during the latest disclosure period include Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber PAC ($4,900), Committee for Home Ownership of the Northstate Building Industry Association ($4,900) and Northern California District Council of Laborers PAC ($2,000).
Also contributing to Robles’ campaign were Singh-Allen ($1,000) and Elk Grove City Council Member Darren Suen ($100).
Robles spoke about the support he has received during his campaign.
“I am honored to have so much support from the community and local leaders,” he said. “This campaign has always been about Elk Grove and our neighborhoods.”
In Bermudez’s latest campaign statement, he reported his total expenditures as $8,063 and an ending cash balance of $9,555.
His top contributors during the latest reporting period were individuals who donated $1,000 each to his campaign and another individual who contributed $500.
Bermudez told the Citizen that he is proud of his grassroots campaign that was funded by “everyday people.”
“This truly shows that District 4 constituents want someone who can represent their voice at the City Council, not the voice of special interests,” he said. “Running a political campaign is not easy, especially for a first-time candidate, and I’m very honored to receive support from various families and individuals who motivated me to continue my journey as a candidate.”
