A November ballot initiative would impose a 1.75% personal income tax increase on Californians earning more than $2 million per year. Plans are to use the proceeds to help low- and middle-income residents across the state buy zero-emission vehicles.
Proposition 30 will create a tax revenue stream that subsidizes the purchase of zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) and funds wildfire response and prevention to reduce air pollution. Revenue would also be used to install ZEV charging stations at apartment buildings, single-family homes and public locations.
In total, this tax could generate an estimated $3.5 billion to $5 billion annually. About $2.8 billion to $4 billion of the revenue will go to the state’s ZEV programs to help people who disproportionately experience heavy pollution and poor air quality purchase zero emission vehicles as well as to improve electric vehicle infrastructure.
As part of the state’s plan to address climate change, California has set goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 80% below 1990 levels by 2050.
Elk Grove resident Raendy Agra said he is in favor of Proposition 30.
“If you’re looking at the bigger picture it is a small price to pay to make sure our state is ready for the transition to zero-emission,” he said.
In 2020, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order banning all sales of new gas-powered vehicles in California by 2035 in order to address pollution and poor air quality. Agra, who works as a paralegal, said he likes how the proposition helps families in need of more affordable transportation.
“With the state forcing our hands into purchasing electric vehicles, why not increase the taxes for the upper class to help the people prepare for the future of transportation?” he asked. “The rest of the money will go to the lower middle class which is always helpful.”
The other $700 million to $1 billion raised by the proposition will be spent to address wildfire response and prevention. More firefighters will be hired, trained and retained while the rest of the revenue must be spent on other prevention measures.
Elk Grove resident Kurt Dalman is also in support of Proposition 30.
“Wildfires have been burning every year so as long as this program does the responsible things with the people’s money, then I am for it,” he said.
Nick Josefowitz, Chief Policy Officer at SPUR (San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association) said the measure will address concerns over the state’s power grid.
Earlier in September, many Californians received flex alerts warning them of blackouts due to a heatwave that raised electricity consumption and put stress on the electricity grid.
“The investments in (electric vehicle) charging infrastructure comes along with making the grid more resilient because we will basically be putting a battery in every garage,” he said. “Not only will our grid become more resilient. But with the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, you are actually going to see utility rates come down.”
Josefowitz said the transition to ZEVs is necessary.
“We need to get to grips with climate change,” he said. “If we do not address fossil fuel emissions and transportations, which is the largest source of emissions in California and nationally, then we will not hit the climate targets.”
A number of local environmental and public interest groups, including CalFire Firefighters and the American Lung Association, are in support of “Yes On 30” and want to improve California’s air quality by fighting and preventing wildfires and reducing air pollution from vehicles.
Opponents of Proposition 30 feel the tax increase in an unnecessary hike during a time of inflation and increasing gas prices. “No on 30” is a group supported by Newsom, the California Teachers Association, CalChamber, and Govern For California.
The opposition alleges that the rideshare company Lyft is heavily funding the Proposition 30 campaign as a means to have tax dollars help pay their expenses. They argue this is in response to the state requiring 90% of rideshare vehicles to be electric by 2030.
Newsom described the measure as a tax grab for Lyft. His administration has separately made a $10 billion commitment to prompt electric vehicle adoption and cleaner air.
Jon Coupal, President of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association (HJTA), is also against Proposition 30.
“California already has the highest personal income tax in America,” he said.
Coupal said the measure is bad policy that would drive residents out of California.
“The state relies on wealthy individuals to pay roughly 40% of the state’s personal income tax revenue, and if we drive them out that could create a real problem,” he said
Should this proposition pass, it would go into effect in January and sunset by January 2043.
