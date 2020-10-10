Ballots were mailed to registered voters across Sacramento County this week, and the Elk Grove Unified School District's Trustee Area 3 election has a listed candidate who left that race.
Victor Wilson told the Citizen on Sept. 8 that he ended his campaign. The remaining Trustee Area 3 candidates on the ballot are Bobby Roy and Sean Yang. Chris Baker, who ran for the Trustee Area 3 seat in 2016, is now running as a write-in candidate.
Chet Madison, who has represented Trustee Area 3 for the past 20 years, announced earlier this year that he will not seek re-election. He is endorsing Roy for this November's election.
Trustee Area 3 covers Sacramento's Valley Hi and North Laguna communities.
