With the November election only several days away, Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly, his mayoral race challenger Bobbie Singh-Allen, and City Council District 3 candidate Kevin Spease are among the top city election candidates in campaign contributions received, according to their campaign finance filings.
District 1 Council Member Darren Suen and his challenger, Ali Moua, also rank high for city election candidates with the most reported contributions received.
Elk Grove’s mayoral race
Singh-Allen’s reported year-to-date campaign contribution total of $258,519 ranks as the highest in all city races. Her expenditure total during that period was $254,715.
Singh-Allen, who currently serves as an Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) trustee, reported her ending cash balance as $31,890.
Her high-dollar contributors included Brad T. Ashmore, of Oakland ($25,000), the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee ($5,000), the Thomas Law Group ($5,000), and Bobo Construction ($2,500).
Singh-Allen told the Citizen that her supporters back her campaign due to her track record.
“I’m humbled for (the) trust and confidence that longtime friends, family and supporters across our Elk Grove are showing me,” she said. “They back me, because they know my track record as a trustee on the EGUSD Board for eight years and for my professional and community work to help our families and small businesses.
“They also back me, because values matter and they want integrity back in the mayoral office. They have contributed, because they like my blueprint for Elk Grove. They believe my plans will make our city better.”
Ly, who is seeking to be reelected to a third term as the city’s mayor, on Oct. 20, filed a disclosure statement that recognizes his year-to-date contributions received total as $196,634. He also reported his year-to-date total expenditures as $291,039.
Ly declared an ending cash balance of $57,167, and outstanding debts of $15,408, for the period ending on Oct. 17.
More recent contributors to Ly’s campaign include Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 447 ($10,000), Vinai Wholesale, Sacramento ($6,000), Super X Market, Sacramento ($5,500), and Global Urban Development Center, Fair Oaks ($4,800).
Ly shared his appreciation for his supporters.
“I remain real proud that those who have supported me have a connection to Elk Grove,” he said. “Those who have supported me have an interest in Elk Grove to make it better.”
Also challenging Ly in this month’s mayoral election is Brian Pastor, a first-time political candidate.
On Oct. 22, Pastor reported his total contributions received as $1,950, his total expenditures as $8,851, and his ending cash balance as a deficit of $6,901. The largest monetary contributions he received were in the amount of $500.
City Council’s District 1 race
Suen, who is seeking reelection to his District 1 seat, on Oct. 23, reported $71,975 in contributions and $80,014 in expenditures for the calendar year. His reported cash balance for that period is $103,775.
City Council District 1 represents the central Laguna, Stonelake, Laguna West and Lakeside areas.
Suen’s top-dollar contributors include Committee for Home Ownership of the North State Building Industry Association ($12,000), California Conference Board Amalgamated Transit Union ($6,000), Frank Stathos, manager of Metro Properties ($5,000) and Taylor Morrison ($2,500).
Suen told the Citizen that the success of his campaign demonstrates its strength and the strength of the community.
“I am extremely proud of the diverse regional groups supporting my reelection campaign,” he said. “I am especially grateful for the residents in District 1 and throughout Elk Grove who contributed to our campaign and who recognize that I am the only D-1 candidate with deep roots in (Elk Grove), and genuine concern for the community.
“Without their help, we wouldn’t be able to educate voters on the issues they care about the most.”
Suen’s challenger, Ali Moua, edged him out in total campaign contributions.
According to his filing, Moua received $108,930 in contributions in this calendar year and spent $44,981 of those funds on his campaign. He has a reported cash balance of $68,534.
Moua’s contributors include Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 447 ($5,000), Nicole Vange, realtor ($2.025), the campaign of Mayor Steve Ly ($1,849), and the District Council of Iron Workers PAC ($1,000).
“Thank you to all of our volunteers and contributors for supporting our vision to keep Elk Grove safe and to protect the family values in our community,” he said in a statement to the Citizen. “I would be honored to represent Elk Grove District 1 families.”
City Council’s District 3 race
The other city race features five candidates vying for the District 3 seat, which has been held by Elk Grove Vice Mayor Steve Detrick for 11 years.
Detrick, who was first elected to that seat in 2008, when he defeated incumbent Michael Leary, endorsed former Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Kevin Spease to succeed him.
Then-Elk Grove Mayor Gary Davis, in 2014, appointed Spease to the city’s Planning Commission. Spease ran for Elk Grove mayor two years later, finishing in second place behind Ly.
Spease is the top recipient of campaign contributions in the race to represent District 3, which covers the Camden area and north Elk Grove’s Power Inn Road area, as well as a part of eastern Laguna.
Spease on Oct. 22 reported that he received $99,514 in contributions in this calendar year and spent $88,524 during the same period. He has an ending cash balance of $23,870.
His high-dollar contributors include the Committee for Home Ownership ($12,000), Reynolds & Brown ($4,000), Taylor Morrison ($2,500), Village Properties ($2,500), and Chris Bobo, of Bobo Construction ($2,000).
Spease expressed appreciation for those who have contributed to his campaign.
“This has been a financially difficult year for many Elk Grove residents,” he said. “I’m grateful for their financial and volunteer support, as well as Elk Grove businesses.”
Second to Spease in reported campaign funding in the District 3 race is Amandeep Singh, who reported $59,542 in contributions and an expenditure total of $24,853. He had a reported cash balance of $37,524.
Contributors to Singh’s campaign included Manjit Saini, a civil engineer in San Jose, ($5,500), Jagit Sohal, an Elk Grove farmer ($500), S&B Trucking Co. ($500), and Tera Investments ($500).
Third in campaign funding in this district race is Maureen Craft, who ran for the same council seat against Detrick in 2016.
She reported $44,531 in contributions and $35,992 in expenditures for this calendar year. Her reported ending cash balance is $20,937.
Craft’s contributors include the campaign of Mayor Steve Ly ($1,849), Sacramento Central Labor Council ($1,500), District Council of Iron Workers PAC ($1,000) and National Women’s Political Caucus ($600). Ly endorsed Craft for the District 3 seat last June.
District 3 candidate Lynn Wheat, who ran in Elk Grove’s first directly elected mayoral race in 2012, reported $7,108 in contributions and $6,286 in expenditures in this calendar year.
Alejandro Gutierrez-Duncan, who joined the District 3 race in May, reported $2,695 in campaign contributions received and $2,246 spent on his campaign.
A new system for city elections
This year marks the first time that the Elk Grove City Council is having “by-district” elections, in which voters only choose among candidates running in their local council district. Council members were previously elected by voters across the city.
Advocates of the “by-district” system argued that campaigning could be more affordable to candidates, since they only need to campaign in their local council district, instead of the entire city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.