An Elk Grove resident last week was misattributed during a press conference in which Elk Grove School Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen announced that she received a death threat from a stranger through her personal Facebook page.
The candidate misattributed an audio recording to Mia Foster who co-organized a protest rally against Singh-Allen at the Trigg Education Center on Aug. 28.
Singh-Allen is also one of two candidates challenging Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly for his seat in this November’s mayoral election. Ly has served as the city’s mayor since 2016, when he became the nation’s first ethnically Hmong mayor.
Pablo Espinoza, Singh-Allen’s campaign manager, told the Citizen that he made a mistake at Singh-Allen’s Sept. 15 press conference by playing the “wrong audio clip.”
At that event, an audio recording from the Elk Grove City Council’s Sept. 9 meeting was played.
Singh-Allen introduced that recording as consisting of the words of a person she identified as “Mia Vang Foster, a supporter of Mayor Steve Ly.”
In that recording, Singh-Allen is accused of having made racist and bigoted statements against the Hmong community – a claim that she has denied.
Singh-Allen is among several women who alleged they were harassed by Ly’s associates or supporters, and possibly patriarchal forces within the Hmong familial clan system.
Two months ago, Singh-Allen used her personal Facebook page to refer to the Hmong familial clan system as a “controlling and intimidating system used to attack and silence these women.”
Responding to the audio recording played at the press conference, Foster told the Citizen that it was not her voice on the recording, but was instead the voice of public speaker Mai Tou Vaj.
Vaj confirmed through an email statement she sent to the Citizen last week that it is her voice on the audio recording that was played at the press conference.
She noted that she identified herself as “Mai Tou” prior to providing her comment in the Sept. 9 council meeting. That point was supported through the Citizen’s review of the audio recording from that meeting, and confirmed by City Clerk Jason Lindgren.
Foster said that she was upset by the misattribution and believes that she is being “targeted” by Singh-Allen.
“It has been made clear that I am being targeted by Bobbie Singh-Allen, because I have been one of the more vocal Elk Grove parents against her continual misrepresentation of the Hmong community,” she said.
“In one breath, she says she is not a racist. In the next, when asked if she believes that a particular Hmong individual, who sent her a distasteful Facebook message, is a supporter of Mayor Ly, she responded, ‘Yes, you can make that conclusion...because he is a Hmong individual.’”
Foster alleged that Singh-Allen is using her position on the school board to “shame and harass members in the community for exercising their freedom of speech to criticize their elected officials, and utilizing their civic rights to engage in these meetings.”
It was also claimed by Foster that she has been the victim of online harassment.
Foster told the Citizen that she contacted Singh-Allen on Sept. 17, requesting that Singh-Allen hold a press conference to issue an apology to her to “correct the error of her mistake and clear (her) name.”
The response from Singh-Allen’s campaign
Espinoza addressed the situation in which he played the wrong audio clip.
“When Mia Foster said that wasn’t her (voice on the recording), and she is right,” he said. “The point of the press conference and the point of the statements were to say that these are clear examples of the consequences of the direct or indirect actions of Mayor Ly, and of the support of folks like Mia Foster’s unfounded accusations of racism (against Singh-Allen).”
“The audio clip of Mia Foster speaking at the same council meeting falls directly in line with that statement, so there is no contradiction. There are unfounded accusations of racism towards Bobbie from our perspective, whether they come from Mia Foster or whether they come from Miss Tou or other folks that have kind of engaged in that kind of slanders, accusations.”
Espinoza added that Singh-Allen’s campaign was quick to release a press release regarding the misattribution at Singh-Allen’s press conference.
“Less than 24 hours (after receiving Foster’s Sept. 17 request for a press conference and an apology from Singh-Allen), the campaign did issue a press release…to note ‘that the wrong audio file was played’ by me during our campaign’s press avail regarding the death threat against Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen,” he said.
“Using information obtained from the city of Elk Grove (city) clerk, we provided the proper attribution for the audio clip played during the press conference and provided the correct clip of Ms. Mia Foster of her public comment to the Elk Grove City Council during their (Sept. 9) meeting.”
Espinoza added that 46 minutes after the release of that press statement, Foster wrote to the school district, noting that her request for retraction had been ignored by Singh-Allen’s campaign.
“As illustrated by the (Singh-Allen campaign’s Sept. 18 press release), not only was a correction issued, it was done in less than 24 hours,” he said.
Espinoza stressed that the point of Singh-Allen’s Sept. 15 press conference was to “make public the death threat” that Singh-Allen received. That threat is currently being investigated by the Elk Grove police.
Espinoza additionally criticized the mayor’s “silence” regarding the accusations of racism against Singh-Allen.
“(Ly’s) silence regarding unfounded accusations of racism towards Ms. Singh-Allen, adds fuel to the fire,” he said. “It can motivate situations that can go beyond angry words said publicly to the council to the level of wishing she dies “slow” in (a) message sent to her by Kong Lee.”
Asked to respond to Espinoza’s words, Ly told the Citizen that he condemns any threats.
“I’ve said categorically that no elected official or candidate – no one – should be threatened in any way, and I condemn any such behavior in the most strenuous way,” he said. “This behavior has no place in politics, business or education. It has no place in our city, our state or in our nation.”
Ly also shared his thoughts on the misattribution at Singh-Allen’s press conference.
“My first response is ‘Well, that’s unfortunate,’ but I think it’s the obligation of any organization that when you do a press conference, you’ve got to make sure that you’re accurate, and if you’re not, it creates distrust in anything that you say,” he said.
Ly added that with the November election approaching, he desires to return to talking about the most important city issues.
“This is a campaign to occupy the most important political office in the city of Elk Grove,” he said. “I think it’s imperative for us to focus on the issues, and if we get distracted and we start talking about things that are not pertinent to what we can bring to Elk Grove, what we can do to open businesses, what we can do to bring students back (to school), it’s certainly a disservice to the voters of Elk Grove.
“As elected officials and candidates for office, we stand on our words, our principles and our vision for the future. The voters must judge us on those words and principles.”
