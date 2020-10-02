A Sept. 29 forum featuring all three candidates in this November’s Elk Grove mayoral race was disrupted by a few dozen protesters who accused candidate Bobbie Singh-Allen of making derogatory remarks about Hmong culture.
The forum was held at the Wackford Aquatic Center’s gymnasium and was presented online on Zoom. Due to poor audio, the organizers decided to not release their video of the event that included the mayoral candidates’ views on topics such as the city economy and law enforcement.
In order to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the forum was not open to the public.
Some demonstrators stood outside the gymnasium’s doors where they shouted into megaphones and used sirens to overwhelm the candidates’ speeches. The noise caused the organizers to end the forum early.
While the sirens were blaring, Singh-Allen criticized Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly.
“Elk Grove, I am sorry for this disruption,” she said. “This disruption stands for failed leadership. That is why I’m running for mayor of Elk Grove.”
The event was presented by the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee and included debate questions from the Citizen.
Brian Pastor, a 15-year resident of Elk Grove, is also challenging Ly for his seat in the upcoming election.
Ly has served as the city’s mayor since 2016, when he became the nation’s first ethnically Hmong mayor.
In July, Singh-Allen used her personal Facebook page to refer to the Hmong familial clan system as a “controlling and intimidating system used to attack and silence these women.”
She made that comment on June 30 in response to allegations by local women who alleged they were harassed by Ly’s associates or supporters.
Singh-Allen claimed that she was also harassed by Ly’s associates after she was appointed to the Elk Grove school board in 2012. She mentioned that she believes that alleged action occurred because she endorsed Ly’s school board opponent, Jake Rambo. Ly defeated the incumbent Rambo in that year’s election.
Singh-Allen and Ly served together on the Elk Grove school board until 2014, when Ly was elected to the Elk Grove City Council.
Last month, Singh-Allen alleged that she received a death threat from a stranger on her personal Facebook page.
After Singh-Allen commented on the Hmong familial clan system, an online petition for her resignation from the school board was launched and a protest rally against her comments was held at the Elk Grove Unified School District headquarters.
Prior to the Sept. 29 forum, protesters lined a portion of Elk Grove-Florin Road and a sidewalk in front of the district headquarters.
During the forum, the group first demonstrated outside the Wackford Center’s main entrance. They moved to the gymnasium’s emergency exit near the facility’s skateboard park where they chanted and blared siren noises. Inside the echo-heavy room, the candidates often had difficulty speaking louder than the noise that filled the room.
The protesters stayed outside the venue until the end of the event, leading to Singh-Allen receiving a police escort to her vehicle, while the protesters continuously chanted, “Bobbie’s a racist.”
She has denied all allegations that she made racist and bigoted statements against the Hmong community.
Following the mayoral candidate forum, Singh-Allen and Pastor issued a joint press release.
They criticized Ly for not stopping the protesters from making noise.
“Ms. Singh-Allen and Mr. Pastor would like to take this opportunity to state unequivocally that they encourage ethical participation in the democratic process,” the press release stated. “They have come together to issue a united message because politics aside, integrity and ethics are values we hold dear in our city and tonight Mr. Ly failed to live up to that.”
Ly spoke to the Citizen on the interruptions during the forum.
“Overall, I recognize and understand the importance of people exercising their First Amendment (rights of) free speech, but I’m not sure if interrupting a debate really accomplishes that,” he said. “I think that there’s a place for that. But at the same time, I would also like to recognize the pain that the protesters are going through.
“I think the quickest way and the only person who really could stop this is the one in which they’re protesting against.”
Mia Foster, one of the leaders of the protester group and the rally held at the school district headquarters, told the Citizen why the group gathered outside the mayoral forum.
“(The purpose was) just to bring awareness to what’s going on,” she said. “They’ve been dismissing our voices continuously, and we saw a great opportunity tonight to present ourselves here at the debate, where (Singh-Allen) would be, and to make our voices heard,” she said.
Candidates introduce themselves
During the forum, each of the candidates shared details about themselves and their campaign.
Singh-Allen referred to herself as a “champion for Elk Grove,” who has received many endorsements.
“I am supported by both business and labor,” she said. “I am endorsed by our lieutenant governor, our state controller, our treasurer, our assembly member, our senator, our congressman, our entire City Council, countless teachers and members like you who are watching this evening, who trust me and believe in my leadership.”
Singh-Allen also mentioned her work on the board of directors of the Elk Grove Food Bank and Elk Grove Teen Center USA.
Pastor, said that he earned a medical degree from Fatima College of Medicine in the Philippines ad participated in more than 50 medical missions, helping poor and disabled people.
He said that he desires to “uplift struggling households and the vulnerable.”
“I want to promote multigenerational and accessible jobs, and I want to promote and preserve the city’s identity,” he said.
Ly said that he did not care to “brag about the numerous endorsements” he received.
“What I will tell you the community is I’m proud that the people resoundingly continue to support me in these offices,” he said. “I’m also real proud that these seats that we occupy, they belong to the people and it’s the people that make that decision.”
Ly added that during his mayor-ship Elk Grove became home to city facilities such as the aquatics center, the District56 community center, the veterans’ hall, and the animal shelter.
Candidates discuss community issues
During the forum, the candidates answered several questions, including what they felt was the city’s biggest issue and how they would address that issue.
Singh-Allen responded by speaking about economic recovery during the COVID-19 situation.
“We are living in a global pandemic,” she said. “We have businesses that are suffering. I have met with over 50 businesses throughout Elk Grove and they all tell me the same thing. Times are tough and I understand.”
Singh-Allen stressed a need for struggling small businesses to receive assistance, and she mentioned her desire for each of those businesses to add one more job.
“If they each added one more job, look what that would do for our recovery,” she said.
Singh-Allen noted that economic recovery in Elk Grove requires a community effort.
Pastor said that he desires to assist the “Sandwich Generation.”
“The Sandwich Generation is a group of individuals or families that are caught between working, caring for their elders and children or even disabled loved ones,” he said. “This is a very large and growing group in Elk Grove. It’s a major contributing factor to financial, health and traffic issues in Elk Grove.”
Pastor added that he would like to have more jobs created in Elk Grove, assist small businesses, improve public safety, and prepare for and find solutions for natural disasters.
Ly also addressed economic recovery, and discussed what he has done to assist during the pandemic.
He mentioned those things as including identifying and connecting personal protective equipment for firefighters, medical workers, teachers and businesses, as well as providing mayor’s updates online and leading the eviction moratorium for commercial and residential tenants.
Ly added that he has a five-point plan for economic recovery, which includes providing vital information to the community. He also said that he created the Elk Grove Provisions Task Force to identify the needs for nonprofits and businesses in the city.
The candidates also discussed what they thought about California Northstate University’s (CNU) proposal to build a hospital in the Stonelake neighborhood and the project’s draft EIR alternative site to have the hospital built at the abandoned Outlet Collection at Elk Grove site or ”Ghost Mall” property near Highway 99.
Pastor spoke against the hospital being built in the Stonelake neighborhood.
“The current site for the hospital fails to truly consider the traffic, business and environmental impact,” he said. “First, the site will create traffic congestion in an area that already suffers from poor traffic management. Second, no building of that size and technology should be placed near (the Stonelake) National Wildlife (Refuge).”
He also expressed concern for businesses of the Stonelake Landing shopping center that would be forced to relocate from the site, if the hospital was built in that neighborhood.
Ly said that he has continuously supported the concept of an Elk Grove hospital, but noted that the City Council does not select where the hospital will be built.
“As a City Council, we don’t pick and choose what location the applicants (select),” he said.
Ly encouraged the community to provide their input on the project’s EIR, so that the council would have their comments.
On the issue of the CNU hospital’s location, Singh-Allen criticized the mayor.
“It’s the mayor’s responsibility to make sure that projects are done the right way, and that includes good governance,” she said.
Singh-Allen additionally expressed concern about some of the mayor’s campaign contributions.
“When you combine about $50,000 in campaign contributions, it does not build confidence and that $50,000 comes from, not only directly from the investors of CNU, but the (university’s) faculty and staff, as well. That is not acceptable and that is not good governance.
“Good governance must include having a seat at the table with all of our stakeholders. Our communities in Stonelake, Lakeside and Laguna West, they’re dying to be heard and to be seen.”
Closing statements
The event concluded with closing statements by all three candidates.
Singh-Allen noted that she is running for mayor to “reclaim” her city.
“I’m running to reclaim my city where I have lived for almost 30 years, to restore trust, respect and integrity,” she said. “It is time to end this circus and this showmanship.”
She added that she believes in fighting for economic recovery in Elk Grove, working families and businesses.
“I love this community and I am here fighting for you,” she said.
Pastor’s concluding words were directed to local businesses and Elk Grove residents, including seniors, disabled people and those working to take care of their families.
“I would like the privilege to be your mayor, so I can help you, our residents, live life fully and thrive in our wonderful city of Elk Grove,” he said.
Ly used part of his allotted time for his closing statement to respond to an earlier statement made by Singh-Allen at the same forum.
Singh-Allen criticized Ly for mentioning that crime had been reduced in Elk Grove. She said that crime had actually increased.
“To dispute one of the facts that was presented about crime rates, this is directly from the FBI and is represented by the Elk Grove Police Department, and violent crime is down 40% and property crime is down 50%,” Ly said. “These are facts. You can’t get around it.”
Ly added that he does not desire to run his campaign with mudslinging and name-calling.
“I think what is important here to Elk Grove residents is to make sure that we talk about the issues,” he said. “As we continue this campaign, you will hear me talking about the issues and telling you what good things I can bring to the city of Elk Grove.”
