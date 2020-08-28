The Elk Grove Police Officers Association (EGPOA) and Sacramento Area Fire Fighters Local 522 on Aug. 21 announced their endorsements of Elk Grove School Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen for mayor of Elk Grove. The Local 522 represents firefighters in the Cosumnes Fire Department. Singh-Allen and Brian Pastor are challenging incumbent Steve Ly who is seeking a third term this November.
The Elk Grove City Council on Aug. 12 voted to request a Sacramento County Grand Jury investigation of harassment allegations that center on Ly. His accusers claim that they were harassed by Ly’s associates or supporters over the past few years. The mayor has denied his involvement in the alleged harassment.
One of those accusers is Singh-Allen, who announced her plan to run for mayor of Elk Grove on July 28.
Singh-Allen’s endorsements
Joshua Magdaleno, of the EGPOA Political Endorsement Committee, told the Citizen that the committee “went back and forth” on who to endorse for mayor, before reaching their decision.
Magadaleno explained why they ultimately decided to endorse Singh-Allen.
“Officers are held to a higher standard on and off-duty, and integrity is an important part for us, and leadership,” he said. “So, we think that, for the police officers’ association, Bobbie Singh-Allen was the right choice.”
Magdaleno spoke further on the issue of integrity.
“We know that (with) Mayor Ly, nothing has been found that is criminal in nature in his behavior or anything that he was found to do,” he said. “There’s definitely a lot of questions as to what’s going on, regardless of whether he did something illegal or not or maybe it was just a conduct issue.
“It was more difficult to endorse (Ly). With Bobbie Singh-Allen, she’s been a long(time) member of the Elk Grove Unified School District board, she has a history of serving, leadership to the community, very similar to what the police department does.
“We find that she will be a strong leader for the city of Elk Grove and be able to mend the relationship that may have been weakened a little bit.”
Chris Schamber, the Cosumnes vice president at the Local 522, also cited Singh-Allen’s experience on the school board as a chief reason for their support of her.
“During her tenure she has shown a high level of commitment to improving opportunities for the youth of our community as well as creating an inclusive and respectful environment in our region,” he said in a press statement.
Singh-Allen’s mayoral opponent Ly this week responded to the police union’s decision not to endorse him.
“I am a proud supporter of the brave men and women that keep our city safe, day and night,” he said. “Politics aside, I will continue to support our officers as always. Part of my job is to make sure our officers have the training and tools needed for each of them to perform their job and I remain committed to that mission.
“As a community, we ask them to put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. As your mayor, I recognize and appreciate each officer’s dedication to our community.”
Singh-Allen could not be reached for comment about her endorsements, by press time.
Suen endorsed for City Council District 1
In the Elk Grove City Council District 1 race, both the local police and firefighters’ unions endorsed the incumbent: Council Member Darren Suen.
District 1 covers the western Elk Grove communities of Stonelake, Laguna West, Lakeside, and central Laguna.
Suen, who was also endorsed by the EGPOA in his run for mayor in 2018, will be challenged in this November’s District 1 election by first-time political candidate Ali Moua.
Magdaleno shared why the EGPOA endorsed Suen.
“We like what he offers the city, the police department, and we think that with him in place, (with) his experience, (the) working relationship with him will be great and continue,” he said. “So, that really wasn’t a hard choice for the peace officers’ association.”
Schamber stated that Suen’s experience in civil engineering and public service helped the city “grow in an intelligent and planned manner.”
Suen shared his gratitude from the police and firefighter union endorsements.
“As California battles, once again, another round of devastating wildfires, I am honored and humbled that firefighters and public safety officers from our city support my reelection campaign. Elk Grove is an amazing place to live and raise a family, in large part because of our first responders. I look forward to continuing the work with both organizations as Elk Grove’s District 1 Councilmember to create an Elk Grove for all.”
Police union endorses Spease for City Council District 3
The Elk Grove Police Officers’ Association also endorsed former Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Kevin Spease to serve as the City Council representative for District 3.
Five candidates are now running in the City Council District 3 race. The winner will represent residents who live in the Camden area, as well as northern Laguna and the neighborhoods near Emerald Vista Drive and Power Inn Road.
Also vying for this council seat in November will be Maureen Craft, Lynn Wheat, Alejandro Gutierrez-Duncan, and Amandeep Singh.
Magdaleno told the Citizen why the EGPOA decided to endorse Spease.
“We think he’s shown that he has the desire to serve,” he said. “He actually spent some time in the military and retired honorably out of the military. He actually has a little bit of law enforcement experience. His knowledge and his experience will also add value and leadership to the city and the community.”
Spease is also described in an EGPOA press release as one who has promoted the connection of youth in the community with first responders by organizing the annual local Elk Grove events, Shop with a Cop and Fish with a Firefighter.
“I appreciate the endorsement from the hard working men and women of the Elk Grove police,” Spease told the Citizen. “Public safety is the first job of local government, and I’m committed to making sure everyone can live, work, and play safely in Elk Grove.”
Sacramento Area Fire Fighters Local 522 decided to not endorse a candidate in the District 3 election.
A change in the voting system
An election reform will begin this November in both the District 1 and District 3 elections.
Through the “by-district” system, voters will only choose among candidates running in their local council districts. The City Council adopted this new system last year.
Council members were previously elected by voters across Elk Grove. This November, only voters who live in Council Districts 1 and 3 will be able to vote in the council elections. Elk Grove’s mayors will still be elected by voters at-large.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.