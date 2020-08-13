The nomination period for Sacramento County’s elections ended on Aug. 7, and Elk Grove residents will vote in six local races where challengers are facing incumbents.
An election reform will also begin this November when the Elk Grove City Council will have two races that follow the new “by-district” system. Voters will only choose among candidates running in their local Council Districts. Council members were previously elected by voters across Elk Grove.
This November, only voters who live in Council Districts 1 and 3 will be able to vote in the Council races. Elk Grove’s mayors will still be elected by voters at large.
The Elk Grove City Council last year adopted the “by-district” system after a Malibu-based attorney threatened to sue the city for allegedly violating the California Voting Rights Act of 2001 under the previous “from-district” election system.
Advocates of the “by-district” argued that the new system could attract more candidates to run in local races and can enable more communities to be represented at city hall.
Elk Grove City Council races
Six candidates are now running in the City Council’s District 3 race. The winner will represent residents who live in the Camden area as well as northern Laguna and the neighborhoods near Emerald Vista Drive and Power Inn Road.
Steve Detrick, who has represented District 3 since 2008, announced last year that he will not seek re-election. He is now backing Kevin Spease, a former Elk Grove planning commissioner, to succeed him on the Council. Spease is also supposed by Council members Pat Hume, Stephanie Nguyen, and Darren Suen.
District 3’s other candidates are Maureen Craft who competed against Detrick in the Council’s 2016 race, and Lynn Wheat, who ran in the city’s first mayoral election in 2012. Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly is backing Craft for District 3.
Voters who live in District 3 will also consider first-time City Council candidates Alejandro Gutierrez-Duncan, and Amandeep Singh, and Daron Whitley.
The District 3 race’s nomination period was extended to Aug. 12 since the current officeholder is not running for re-election. No new candidates were registered by Sacramento County’s elections office by that deadline.
Elk Grove’s other City Council race centers on District 1, which covers the western Elk Grove communities of Stonelake, Laguna West, Lakeside, and central Laguna.
Incumbent Darren Suen is running for his second term on the Council’s District 1. His lone opponent is Ali Moua, an attorney and a first-time candidate who moved to Elk Grove from Rancho Cordova last year.
Mayoral race heats up
Mayor Steve Ly is running for his third term as the city’s leader and he is now facing an opponent who alleges that he had associates harass her.
Bobbie Singh-Allen joined the mayoral race in late July a few weeks after she publicly accused the mayor of harassment. They previously served together on the Elk Grove Unified School District board before Ly was elected to the Elk Grove City Council in 2014.
The school board appointed Singh-Allen to a vacant seat in 2012, and in early July she went on Facebook and stated that Ly attempted to have the board reconsider their appointment. She suspects it was retaliation for her support of Jake Rambo who ran against Ly in a school board race.
Singh-Allen’s move to come forward with her allegations was prompted by Ly’s former campaign manager Linda Vue who claimed that Ly’s associates harassed her for posting critical comments of the mayor in June. Ly denies the harassment allegations against him.
On Aug. 7, candidates Michelle Kile and Dane San Pedro Newsan dropped out of the mayoral race to support Singh-Allen.
“I believe that she can be a trusted leader that would listen to the community and take our concerns to heart,” Kile said in a press statement.
The mayoral race’s third candidate is Brian Pastor, a 15-year Elk Grove resident who is a first-time political candidate.
Two incumbents running unopposed in EG school board race
The Elk Grove school board, which serves more than 63,000 students in 67 schools, will have four races this November. Two are uncontested – Area 6 Trustee Nancy Chaires Espinoza and Area 7 Trustee Carmine Forcina are running unopposed for re-election.
Area 1 Trustee Tony Perez, who represents the Florin community, faces opposition from first-time candidate Regina Banks.
Chet Madison, the school board’s longest-serving trustee, will end his 20 years of representing Sacramento’s Valley Hi and North Laguna communities in Trustee Area 3.
Bobby Roy, Victor Wilson, and Sean Yang are the current candidates in the Area 3 race. That election’s nomination period was continued to Aug. 12, due to Madison’s decision to not run.
Sacramento County’s Voter Registration and Election office will begin mailing out ballots to voters on Oct. 5. Some voter centers will open on Oct. 24 and all vote centers will open from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3, according to the county election office’s plan.
