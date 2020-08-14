With the November election less than three months away, Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly and District 1 Elk Grove City Council Member Darren Suen rank in the top two, respectively, in campaign fundraising, according to their campaign disclosures for the first half of 2020.
District 3 City Council candidate and former Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Kevin Spease ranks third in campaign funding for city elections during the same period.
This year marks the first time that the Elk Grove City Council is having “by-district” elections where voters only choose among candidates running in their local council district. Council members were previously elected by voters across the city.
Advocates of the “by-district” system argued that campaigning can be more affordable to candidates, since they only need to campaign in their local council district, instead of the entire city.
Elk Grove mayoral race
Ly, who is seeking his third term as the city’s mayor, received $110,038 in contributions. His expenditures for the same period – Jan.1 through June 30 – were $19,205.
The mayor’s campaign reported a cash balance of $232,274, and outstanding debts of $7,374.
Ly expressed appreciation for the support.
“I am humbled by the tremendous outpour of support for my third term as mayor of Elk Grove,” he said. “As we approach the election date in November, I am continually committed to raising the necessary resources to share my message with the residents of our beautiful city.
“While we, as a city, have accomplished much, more critically, we have to stay focused on the needs of our residents and businesses during this (COVID-19) pandemic.”
A review of Ly’s contributions shows his top contributor in 2020 as Alvin Cheung, president and CEO of California Northstate University, which intends to build a $750 million to $800 million, 12-story hospital in the Stonelake neighborhood by 2022. The mayor also received $18,000 from Cheung last year.
Other top dollar contributors to Ly’s campaign are Mouying Lee, a computer programmer in Montague ($10,000), Hieu Tan Tran, president of the Tran’s Group in Arcadia, Republic Services ($8,000) and C.C. Yin, owner of various McDonald’s restaurant franchises ($7,500).
Challenging Ly in this year’s mayoral election will be Bobbie Singh-Allen and Brian Pastor. Those candidates’ campaign statements were not available, as of press time. Singh-Allen joined the mayoral race on July 30, which was a month after the recent campaign finance disclosure period ended.
Elk Grove City Council District 1 race
Suen, who is seeking reelection to retain his District 1 seat, reported $7,650 in contributions and $12,704 in expenditures for the first half of 2020.
His cash balance for that period is $232,274, and his outstanding debts total $7,374.
“Our campaign to create an Elk Grove for all is very grateful for everyone supporting our campaign, which enables us to communicate our vision with voters,” Suen said. “We are doing very well and have more than $102,000 cash on hand and continue to raise money.”
Suen added that his contributions came from diverse supporters.
“We have a large coalition of supporters from Elk Grove supporting my reelection campaign, unlike my newly relocated opponent (Ali Moua) who raised a significant amount of his money from Fresno and out of state.”
Contributors to Suen’s campaign during that same period included $5,000 from Schetter Electric, and $500 contributions from Robert Lent and Louis Zimmerle, of Elk Grove, Sacramento attorney John Taylor, and Harrison, Temblador, Hungerford & Johnson, of Sacramento.
Moua, who moved to Elk Grove from Rancho Cordova about a year ago, reportedly received $83,028 in contributions in the first six months of this year, and had a cash balance of $74,937 and $55,013 in outstanding debts by the end of that period.
The Elk Grove City Council’s District 1 covers the central Laguna, Stonelake, Laguna West, and Lakeside areas.
Elk Grove City Council District 3 race
The City Council’s District 3 race doesn’t have an incumbent in 2020 since Elk Grove Vice Mayor Steve Detrick announced last December that he will not run for re-election.
Spease, who was endorsed by Detrick to become his successor, is the top recipient of campaign contributions in the District 3 race.
He reported that he received $54,619 in contributions and spent $4,573 in the first half of 2020.
“I’m honored to have a strong and diverse base of support throughout Elk Grove – from local residents, small businesses and regional-focused organizations, who share my vision for keeping Elk Grove a great place to live, work and play,” Spease said. “I appreciate their strong confidence in my ability to work together with the rest of the City Council to keep Elk Grove moving in the right direction. There is a long way to go until Election Day, but the positive momentum is certainly encouraging.”
The largest contributions to Spease’s campaign in the first half of 2020 were $5,000 from Jeffrey Adkins, owner of the Elk Grove-based Future Energy Corp., $2,500 from John Papagiannopoulos, of Pappas Investments, and $1,200 from G Phase Genomics.
Other contributors to Spease’s campaign included Laborers Local 185 Political Action Committee ($1,000), Gil Moore Oil Co. ($1,000), Detrick ($250), Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Frank Maita ($200), Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen ($100), and former Elk Grove Mayor Gary Davis ($100).
Second to Spease in reported campaign funding in the District 3 race for the first half of 2020 is Amandeep Singh, who reported $49,972 in contributions and a cash balance of $46,587 for that period.
Also running for the District 3 seat this November are Maureen Craft, Lynn Wheat, Daron Whitley and Alejandro Gutierrez-Duncan.
Second in fundraising in this district’s race is Craft, who reported $11,696 in contributions and 3,197 in expenditures for the first half of 2020.
Craft, who ran for the same council seat against Detrick in 2016, also reported that she had an ending cash balance of $7,877 and $530 in outstanding debts for that period.
Wheat, who ran in Elk Grove’s first directly elected mayoral race in 2012, reported $3,879 in contributions and $547 in expenditures through June 30. She also had an ending cash balance of $3,332, with no reported outstanding debts.
Whitley and Gutierrez-Duncan joined the District 3 seat last month, after the recent campaign finance disclosure period ended.
The City Council’s District 3 covers the Camden, northern Laguna, Power Inn Road, and Emerald Vista Drive areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.