Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, and Eric Rigard, his Republican challenger in this November’s election, last week shared their views on California’s new, COVID-19 reopening system, the state’s eviction moratorium, and school reopenings.
Cooper is seeking his fourth term as the representative of District 9, which extends from south Sacramento to Lodi, and includes Elk Grove. Rigard is a first-time political candidate and a seven-year resident of the Elk Grove area.
State’s four-tier reopening system
Cooper praised California’s four-tier, color-coded system for determining when counties can move forward with business reopenings.
“This system makes it a lot easier (than the former ‘watch list’ system),” he said. “So, if you’re a business owner in California, wherever you operate, it’s much easier to figure out where you are with the colored tier system. I wish they would have done it earlier.”
The colors of this system, which was announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 28, are purple, red, orange and yellow.
These four tiers are determined from the number of new COVID-19 cases and infection rates.
Sacramento County is currently in the purple category, which designates counties with widespread cases. In that tier, most nonessential indoor business operations will remain closed.
Hair salons and barbershops are businesses that are currently allowed to operate indoors.
The purple, widespread-level tier is reserved for counties that have a daily, COVID-19 case count of more than seven per 100,000 people and a positivity rate of more than 8%.
Red represents counties that have a substantial amount of cases, orange is the moderate level, and yellow is representative of counties with a minimal number of cases.
Sacramento County will remain in the purple tier until at least the end of the three-week period, which began on Sept. 1. At the end of that period, counties will be reevaluated.
Thirty-seven other counties are also in the purple tier, while nine counties are in the red tier, eight are in the orange tier, and the yellow tier has three counties.
Cooper noted that he likes how businesses can go online and figure out where they are in the system.
“It helps to know where you are, and hopefully this will open soon, because this is not sustainable,” he said. “We’ve got to do it right, because we can’t shut down again.”
Cooper stressed that COVID-19 is something that everyone needs to take seriously.
“It’s real, it’s not make-believe,” he said. “My daughter is a nurse here in Sacramento and she has seen the patients. So, we’re just trying to get people to wear masks and be safe. If people wore masks, it would help tremendously, but there’s some reluctance on their part. We’ve got to be smart and get through this.”
Cooper concluded that the four-tier reopening system is “a thousand times better than the old system.”
“The color code is helpful and it really should be a national approach,” he said. “It just makes it very easy. Even a kid can look at it and figure out where businesses fall.”
Rigard told the Citizen that he would like the new system to provide more details of what will happen at each one of the levels.
“How many people can you have go to church, how many people you can have at your business?” he asked. “Can you have indoor dining? What specifically will you be able to do at each level?
“(The new system) gives us a structure of how to come down, but it doesn’t tell us anything on the back end of what people can expect, what they will be able to do. There are a lot of small businesses that are on the brink of closing up shop. They really need to address the people with some sense of assuredness.”
Rigard also commented on the timing of the state’s new reopening system.
“We’re looking at a very minimal number just to move out of the first level, not mentioning going to the next and going to the next, and then there’s 21 days in between each level,” he said.
“(It) coincides with all the conspiracy theorists (regarding) the elections, which they say it miraculously disappeared come the election.”
Rigard added that he is concerned with the COVID-19 case numbers used for each level of the four-tier system.
“The numbers are very strict,” he said. “We’re talking just a handful of people. And as far as deaths here in this area, we never look at deaths as being a factor in how we reopen. Deaths have remained minimal here in this area.
“People are asking, ‘What are we not doing to defeat this thing in Elk Grove?’” he said. “We’re doing everything we can. I mean, you’re holding this area hostage. I know people look at it and say, ‘What is really going on here?’ But those are (Newsom’s) rules. Those are what he’s put in place. I’m fine. I can abide by those rules, but please let the people know what they can expect on the back end of it.”
Temporary eviction relief
Cooper and Rigard addressed the temporary eviction relief law, which was passed through the approval of Assembly Bill 3088 on Aug. 28.
Through that state law, tenants who were unable to pay rent due to COVID-19-related financial hardships from March through August will not be evicted.
With this moratorium extension, tenants who pay at least 25 percent of their rent from this month through Jan. 31, 2021 cannot be evicted. Those payments are not due at the end of each month, as the accumulative sum can be paid at the end of January.
To qualify for those protections, tenants are required to give written notice of their COVID-19-related financial hardships to their landlords.
Tenants are still required to repay their landlords for their missed rental payments.
Landlords could collect those payments, either through a repayment arrangement with the tenants or through small claims court, beginning in March.
Although this moratorium will end on Jan. 31, legislators could pass another law to create an extension.
Cooper said that the bill “splits the baby,” when it comes to tenant and landlord protection.
“It gives the renters some certainty to know that they’re there until January, but also, at the same time, it helps landlords,” he said.
Cooper recognized that many tenants will continue to struggle, despite this moratorium.
“The (federal) stimulus has helped,” he said. “It’s tough, and that’s why it’s so important to open. (With) people out there wearing masks and protecting themselves, the sooner we can get out and people can get back to work.
“People want to work. They don’t want to sit at home. They want to work; they want to be productive. They want to get money coming in. It’s impacting entire industries.”
Rigard mentioned that he “applauds” both the state and federal governments’ approaches to eviction moratoriums.
“I like the thought of it, I like the idea of it,” he said. “I like the fact that people that are struggling can get a waver for a period of time. But those same people, they need some money. Even if they can pay a third of their rent, then pay that. You don’t want to look six months down the line and you’ve got a bill due for six months’ worth of rent. Then you’re going to have all kinds of people evicted.”
Rigard additionally expressed concerns for property owners.
“You have this moratorium on renters, (but) are the property owners going to get a moratorium from their mortgage companies?” he asked. “So, I think that definitely needs to take place. There needs to be some relief for the property owners themselves.”
K-12 school reopenings
As part of the state’s reopening process, counties are required to be in the red tier, “substantial” level for two weeks before schools can provide in-person instruction.
The red tier level is described as “four to seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents, or test positivity between 5% and 8%.”
However, elementary schools in counties in the purple tier level are permitted to apply for elementary school reopening waivers. The Elk Grove region’s private schools, Bradshaw Christian School, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School, and St. Peter’s Lutheran School, had their waivers approved by Sacramento County public health officials.
Cooper recognized that people are eager to have schools reopen.
“Obviously for kids, it’s good to have that social contact with their peers, to have a regimented schedule, and they don’t have that,” he said. “And there’s a lot of frustration of parents having to serve as their children’s teacher. It’s a tough job.
“I think one thing that has happened is it has made people appreciate teachers even more. But you also want to maintain the safety of our children and our teachers and our school employees.”
On the issue of K-12 schools, Rigard focused on state funding for schools.
“You’ve got kids that are doing distance learning,” he said. “The state still has so much money to fund education. So, if a kid comes to school, they get X amount of dollars. If those dollars are still going to the actual schools, then the schools need to use those funds to handle their distance learning.
“I know some schools are feigning that they don’t have money. If the state of California is funding the school and is funding it per pupil that’s there, they’re getting some money and they need to utilize the money they have properly.”
Rigard also shared his belief that schools are too “top heavy” in their administrations.
“I think the administration is top heavy and the money doesn’t get to the teachers and therefore it doesn’t get to the kids,” he said. “And if we’re about education, then those dollars have got to be there to give to the kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.