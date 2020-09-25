Election 2020: EG mayor’s campaign signs vandalized

Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly last week told the Citizen that some of his campaign signs were vandalized at the west end of Elk Grove Boulevard, near Interstate 5.
Ly, who is seeking his third term as the city’s mayor, will be challenged in this November’s election by Elk Grove School Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen, and Brian Pastor, a first-time political candidate and a 15-year resident of Elk Grove.
The mayor told the Citizen that there have been two incidents of vandalism to his signs since they were placed along Elk Grove Boulevard on Sept. 5.
He recalled the first of those occurrences.
“I went out (on Sept. 5) and put up the billboard signs in various parts of the city,” he said. “And on Sept. 10, I received a note indicating that one of my signs had been vandalized. So, on Sept. 12, I went out to take a look and the sign was cut up.”
Ly noted that he did not initially rule out natural causes, as opposed to vandalism.
“My first reaction, to be honest with you, was there was some wind, and so, it may have been related to the wind,” he said. “But what I couldn’t figure out was how the wind only chose my sign to blow over and to cut the zip ties that connect the sign to the post.”
A second incident of vandalism to the mayor’s signs happened on Sept. 14, Ly noted.
“(On that evening), some of the crew went out and they noticed that at least one of the signs was deliberately vandalized,” he said.
Ly’s signs have since been picked up from the ground, repaired, retied to their stakes or replaced.
Thus far, Ly does not know who vandalized his signs, and he summarized the incidents as acts of passion during a political campaign.
“For me, I know that during campaigns people get really passionate, and so I understand that,” he said. “(But) going out and pulling these pranks, it’s not healthy. It harms everyone that’s involved in (the) political process.”
Ly used the incidents to make some specific statements, noting that he desired to “address the broader issue.”
“Supporters for one candidate or another can feel very strongly, get frustrated, and do silly things – but we’re all better than this,” he said. “I believe in running a clean and ethical campaign, so we’ll keep sticking to the issues that matter to the people.
“Our time and energy are best spent on reaching out to voters, not pranks or distractions or mudslinging. To any of my supporters, I want to make clear that nobody on either side gains anything when they behave like this.”
“Remember: Signs don’t vote and elections aren’t won through pranks. If you want to make a real difference in this election, reach out and talk to your neighbors, volunteer for your favorite candidates, and make a positive impact.”
