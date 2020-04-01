Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, and Republican candidate Eric Rigard will run in this November’s Assembly District 9 general election.
This district extends from south Sacramento to Lodi, and includes Elk Grove.
Democrat Tracie Stafford, who finished in third place, conceded to Rigard last week.
The March 3 primary election was designed for the top two candidates to run in the general election, regardless of party affiliation.
Although it was determined early in the primary election vote tallying that Cooper would move on to the general election, Rigard took much longer to qualify for a spot in the general election, as mail-in and provisional ballots continued to be counted.
As of press time, Cooper had collected 44% of the votes, followed by Rigard with 29%, and Stafford with 24%, according to the California Secretary of State’s Office.
Cooper is also the top vote-getter in Sacramento County, with 46%, followed by Stafford and Rigard, who each received 25% of the votes, as of March 25.
In San Joaquin County, Rigard leads all candidates with 52% of the votes, while Cooper collected 30%, and Stafford received 14%, as of March 26.
Rigard, a first-time political candidate and a seven-year resident of the Elk Grove, told the Citizen that he is pleased to be moving on to the general election. He also expressed appreciation for those who voted for him in both counties, including voters in Lodi who he noted “really helped pull me through this thing.”
Rigard, who received more than 30,000 votes in the election, mentioned his desire to increase his support for the general election.
“I’m looking for even more (voters) than that, but I am certainly humbled by all of those who put their trust in me, and I want to earn their trust and do the very best job I possibly can for them,” he said.
As part of his plan to gain more support, Rigard is already working with Democrat Mushtaq Tahirkheli, who also ran in the primary election, and received 2% of the votes.
“I said (to Tahirkheli), ‘I would really love it if you would help direct your voters to me, and we can get the change started that you wanted to have be done,’” he said. “I plan to do the same thing with Tracie (when the votes are finalized).”
Rigard said that despite his Republican values, he hopes to gain support from voters from all parties.
“If they’re going to remember the ‘R,’ remember the ‘R’ in my name – Rigard – not the ‘R’ in Republican,” he said. “And just know that what I’m fighting for are some nonpartisan items that effect everybody in the district. Those are things that I want to fight for.”
Stafford, who ran in the 2018 Elk Grove mayoral race, told the Citizen that she was proud of the manner in which she approached her campaign.
“I stayed in integrity and on message,” she said. “I believe that how you get in office is how you stay in office. I stayed open, honest, transparent and true to myself as I always do.”
She added that she fared well in the election, despite a late start and less funds than her opponents.
“We placed number two in Sacramento County and earned 24% of the vote, even though we were outspent 15 to 1,” Stafford said. “Unfortunately, the late start, coupled with the financial deficit, volunteers focused on the presidential primary, and the fear of local consultants and electeds to publicly engage against a well-funded incumbent, was too much to overcome.”
Stafford noted that she does not currently have a plan to run for a political office in the future.
“Many opportunities have been presented,” she said. “I plan to weigh all options, but like most Americans, I am focused on the (coronavirus) pandemic at this time and will determine where I can best serve after the crisis has passed.”
Cooper did not respond to the Citizen’s request for comment by deadline.
