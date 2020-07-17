The campaign season for local races in the November 2020 election officially kicked off on July 13 when Sacramento County’s nominating filing period began.
There are 12 elections that will affect the Elk Grove community this year, and five of them will follow a new system that aims to make campaigning more equitable and affordable for candidates.
Starting this November, two Elk Grove City Council races will have candidates elected “by district” - only voters who live in City Council Districts 1 and 3 will get to vote on candidates running in their local districts. Council members were previously elected by voters across the city. Elk Grove’s mayors will continue to be elected by voters at large.
The City Council last year changed the way that Council members are elected after the city faced legal challenges over alleged civil rights violations. Kevin Shenkman, a Malibu attorney, alleged that the city’s previous election system violated the California Voting Rights Act of 2001, and he claimed that system prevented Elk Grove’s Latino voters from electing their preferred candidates.
Last year, the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board made a similar switch to the by-district election system. They govern the Cosumnes Fire Department as well as Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
Here is a look at the local races that will end on Nov. 3. Sacramento County’s nomination period will last until Aug. 7.
Elk Grove's city races
In the race for Elk Grove’s mayor, Steve Ly is seeking his third term.
He was first elected to that seat in 2016, winning the election against six other candidates, including then Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Kevin Spease, who finished second to Ly.
Two years later, Ly was reelected in a three-candidate election, in which his closest challenger was Elk Grove Vice Mayor Darren Suen.
Thus far, those who are planning to challenge Ly this November are Michelle Kile, Brian Pastor, Glen Padayachee, and Justin Brown. Besides Padayachee and Brown, all candidates pulled their nomination papers as of press time.
In the District 1 City Council race, incumbent Darren Suen and Ali Moua have earlier stated their intentions to run in that district election. The highly populated District 1 represents the western Elk Grove communities of Laguna, Stonelake, and Laguna West.
Suen, who was appointed to the District 1 seat in 2014 upon the resignation of the then-new Assembly Member Jim Cooper, kept that seat two years later by defeating John Phair.
Moua, who moved to Elk Grove from Rancho Cordova last year, is a newcomer who is seeking public office for the first time.
As of press time, no District 1 candidate had pulled their nomination papers.
There will also be an election for the council’s District 3 seat this November. With current and longtime District 3 Council Member Steve Detrick’s announcement last December that he will not run for re-election, he instead endorsed Spease to fill his seat.
District 3 covers the Camden area, as well as parts of north Elk Grove and eastern Laguna.
Spease is also supported by council members Suen, Pat Hume, and Stephanie Nguyen.
Others who have stated their intention to run for District 3 are Maureen Craft, Lynn Wheat, and Amandeep Singh.
Both Craft and Wheat have experience as political candidates. Wheat ran in Elk Grove’s first mayoral race in 2012, and Craft ran for the District 3 council seat against Detrick in 2016. Singh is a first-time political candidate.
In her bid to fill the upcoming District 3 seat vacancy, Craft was endorsed by Ly earlier this year.
Wheat was the only District 3 candidate who pulled nomination papers, as of press time.
Elk Grove Unified School District board
Four seats are up for election on the Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) board, which governs 67 schools in a 330-square mile area that runs from south Sacramento to Wilton. Trustees will continue to be elected by voters at large until 2022 when the district plans to begin “by-district” elections that are similar to the new Elk Grove City Council and CSD board election systems.
Trustee Chet Madison, who has represented the Elk Grove school district’s Trustee Area 3 for 20 years, told the Citizen that he will not seek reelection this November.
“I will support the best applicant to fill my position,” he said.
Trustee Area 3 covers Sacramento’s Valley Hi and North Laguna communities.
Sean Yang, a first-time EGUSD board candidate, filed to run in the Trustee Area 3 race. The Valley High School graduate announced his campaign outside Morse Elementary School in February. Madison’s 2016 school board election opponent, Chris Baker told the Citizen that he intends to run for the Area 3 seat again this November.
On July 13, Carmine Forcina was the first incumbent on the Elk Grove school board to file his intention to run for reelection in this November’s election. He is seeking a third term to represent Trustee Area 7, which covers eastern Sacramento County communities such as Rancho Murieta, Vineyard, and Sloughhouse.
Forcina’s fellow incumbents Tony Perez and Nancy Chaires Espinoza told the Citizen they plan to run for reelection. Perez represents the Florin community in Trustee Area 1, while Area 6 Trustee Espinoza represents Elk Grove’s East Franklin, Laguna Ridge, and Elk Grove Regional Park areas. She and Perez currently lack opponents in their races.
Cosumnes CSD board
Cosumnes CSD board members have been elected by voters in Elk Grove and Galt since 2006 when the Elk Grove CSD merged its fire services with the Galt Fire Protection District. This at-large system was replaced with the by-district election system last year.
Starting this November, voters who live in Galt and Elk Grove’s Sheldon community will only vote on candidates running in the CSD board’s new Division 1 area. Gil Albiani, a longtime Sheldon resident who has served on the board for more than 15 years, could not be reached for comment about his election plans, as of press time.
CSD directors Jim Luttrell and Orlando Fuentes, who respectively represent Divisions 3 and 4, confirmed with the Citizen they will run for reelection.
Luttrell’s Division 3 area covers the Franklin community as well as Elk Grove’s Madeira, Laguna Ridge, East Franklin, and central Laguna areas.
Fuentes represents Elk Grove’s eastern Laguna community in Division 4.
Florin Resource Conservation District board
The Florin Resource Conservation District board has two seats open for election in November. This board governs the Elk Grove Water Service, which serves Elk Grove residents who live east of Highway 99.
Incumbent and former Elk Grove City Council member Sophia Scherman filed for her nomination for reelection. Fellow incumbent Lisa Medina has not filed, as of press time.
