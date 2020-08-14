Robert “Buzz” Patterson, the Republican candidate challenging U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, in this November’s 7th Congressional District election, has launched a website urging the Elk Grove Unified School District to reopen their campuses.
In that website – https://back2schoolguy.com – Patterson claims that the district is “playing politics” by having their students stay home and take online classes.
“Stop saying you are following county health recommendations,” he wrote. “It’s your decision to make. The directors on the Elk Grove Unified board are playing politics. Elk Grove parents are now looking closely at why these directors are not acting.”
The Elk Grove school district has kept its 67 campuses closed since early March when relatives of a few students tested positive for COVID-19. District officials last month followed the recommendation of Sacramento County public health officials to keep their campuses closed in August and instead have students take online classes.
Patterson cited a recent Education Next poll that shows that 71% of parents said that their children learned less in their at-home schooling, after their schools closed in March.
Patterson said that California has taken a one-size-fits-all approach to the schooling of students during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We’re spring-loaded to the one-size-fits-all in this nation, in California especially, for school systems,” he said. “There’s such a variety in terms of COVID-19, the infection rates across the board, based on counties are so dramatically different.
“If you’re talking about (the Los Angeles Unified School District), and if you compare it to Elk Grove (USD), they’re two dramatically different school districts. Why would Elk Grove be forced to do the exact same thing as LAUSD does? We shouldn’t be.”
Patterson mentioned that in-class, on-campus teaching continues at schools in many countries, including Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Austria, Japan, Sweden and Denmark.
“All these countries are doing it safely and effectively with children in the classroom,” he said. “If you’re talking about the greatest nation on God’s green Earth, and if Australia can do it and Canada can do it, then why can’t California do it, why can’t Elk Grove do it? We can do it. And I think we allow teachers’ unions to have way too much say in how education is done in the state of California, and parents not nearly enough say.”
Patterson added that the closure of schools extends beyond education.
“Think about the impact it has on our economy,” he said. “You have two working parents. Somebody has to stay at home with the children. Lower-income children (need to go) to school, because they need to eat healthy meals that they’re being deprived of now.”
Patterson noted that he would like to have students in the Elk Grove Unified School District return to school right away.
“We’ve had six months to try to figure this out and we still don’t have a plan for kids to go back to school?” he asked. “I find that appalling. If we go another six months, it’s going to be a year. We’re going to be into the spring – theoretically the spring semester – and still be right where we were in March 2020 when this whole thing came down. I don’t think the planning has been well thought through.
“People will say, ‘Well, you’ve got to follow the science.’ Well, there’s a lot of science there. It’s not just the science of a coronavirus. It’s a science of childhood development, educational development, mental health issues, addiction issues, economic issues for the parents. There’s a lot bigger piece of this then simply sitting back, which I’m pretty sure Ami Bera’s doing – sitting back and looking at it strictly from a medical point of view.”
Bera responds to district’s decision to keep schools closed
Bera, who is also a physician and a former Sacramento County chief medical officer, told the Citizen that he respects the Elk Grove district’s decision to keep their campuses closed.
“I’m going to leave it up to the professionals,” he said. “I think that the politicians should stay out of this and leave it to the school board members, the superintendents working with the families, with the safety of the children and the staff, as well as we’ve got to figure out how to best educate our kids (during the pandemic).”
The congressman recalled the original decision to close school campuses in the Elk Grove district in March.
“If you think about the decision that Elk Grove school district made going back to March – when they were I believe the first school district in California, when they had a positive case come up to shut down early or at least declare Spring Break early so they could shut down – in hindsight, that was the right decision to make, to protect the kids,” he said.
“These are not easy decisions. They certainly want the kids back in the classroom being taught. They want to make sure the teachers are safe, but they also want to make sure the students are safe.”
Bera said that he does not believe politics played a role in the district’s decision to close its campuses.
“I don’t think they’re looking at the politics of this, and I don’t think it’s an easy decision for them to make, but I think they’re making the best decision they can with the information that they have at hand,” he said.
