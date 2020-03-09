Updated, 8:35 pm., March 9: An elementary school student enrolled in the Elk Grove Unified School District tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), district officials announced on March 9.
The statement followed the district’s March 7 decision to close all of its campuses and cancel its student activities for this week after public health officials confirmed on March 6 that a student’s family members tested positive.
This marks the first confirmed case of an Elk Grove school district student being infected with the respiratory illness.
In a press statement issued tonight, Sacramento County public health officials said that the student is enrolled at Maeola Beitzel Elementary School. Those officials as well as the Sacramento County Office of Education are now working with 13 school district superintendents to create recommendations to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The state’s public health department reported there are 114 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death in California, as of March 8.
Coronavirus symptoms include fever, coughing, and a shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Elk Grove Unified’s districtwide closure of schools and student activities was set for March 7-13 and has impacted more than 64,000 students at 67 schools. The school district staff plans to announce on March 12 whether they will extend the closure. They also moved the Spring Break vacation week from early April to this week in order to minimize the loss of school days.
District spokesperson Xanthi Pinkerton was planning to hold a March 9 press conference at the Trigg Education Center, but this event was canceled at the last minute since she had to meet with Sacramento County public health officials.
Sundeep Dosanjh of the district’s communications office stated that the county’s public health staff notified Elk Grove school district officials last week about a family that has four children enrolled in two schools within their district. This family was placed on quarantine after two family members tested positive on March 6, Dosanjh explained in a press statement. He said that the four children were then tested for COVID-19.
“The results of the test determined that an elementary-aged child in the family has tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in a March 9 press statement.
Dosanjh noted that the student’s siblings tested negative for the virus.
Before district officials closed all of the schools, Pinkerton told the Citizen that the schools’ custodians were performing extra cleaning and disinfecting at the campuses every day. She said that staff members at schools were also asked to inform students about virus-preventing measures.
The March 9-13 closure of all schools drew protests from parents who circulated an online petition to urge district officials to return their Spring Break vacation schedule to the week of April 6-10.
“Families and students work hard in school, as well as outside school, to plan special events near and far,” the petition’s organizer stated on Change.org. “(Elk Grove Unified’s) students and workforce will not stand to cancel and waste, possibly, months of planning.”
Since the district canceled all student activities starting on March 7, school teams also had their games cancelled. Sheldon High School’s varsity boys basketball team was to play against Dublin High School in a playoff game at Cosumnes River College on March 7, but the game was canceled. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) tentatively rescheduled the match for March 10, but Sheldon was still waiting for Elk Grove school district approval to play during the afternoon of March 9.
Sheldon’s assistant varsity basketball coach Rich Viano-Nitschke visited the Trigg Education Center that day and told the Citizen that his team was in limbo.
“If you go on their website, the CIF says there’s a game tomorrow, but we’re waiting for the word,” he said. “We’ve been waiting all day, waiting to practice, but we’ve had no word all day.”
Viano-Nitschke mentioned that if Sheldon defeats Dublin then their next playoff game will be held in Oakland. He added that city happens to be where the Grand Princess cruise ship docked today. That ship reportedly has 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“They want us to go to Oakland to play there,” Viano-Nitschke said. “What kind of sense does that make?”
Following the school district’s decision to close their schools, the Sacramento County Office of Public Education and the county’s public health office jointly said they do not recommend that individual campuses or entire school districts close.
“If diagnosed cases are discovered associated with schools, the public health department will advise what appropriate steps need to be taken, up to and including school closures or quarantines,” they said in a press statement.
Local parks provider, the Cosumnes Community Services District, announced they will close their Kid Central programs at Elk Grove Unified’s schools this week. They said their parks and recreation facilities will remain open.
Tips for preventing COVID-19
Elk Grove school district officials shared these tips for preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus:
-Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. Use tissues or your elbow to cover your mouth and nose. If using tissues, discard them immediately and then wash your hands.
-Use soap and water to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.
-Don’t let sick children attend school.
-If you have family members who have flulike symptoms, keep them away from non-sick individuals.
-Contact your healthcare provider if you or your family members are sick.
