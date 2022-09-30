Elk Grove Unified School District administrators on Sept. 20 stood by their controversial decision to change a special education service for more than 500 students across the district.
The district previously had about 30 “inclusion specialists” or educators that assisted students with developmental disabilities who attended general education classes. Most of these students have autism spectrum disorders, according to a district staff report.
In late August, the district administration transferred these specialists to fill staff vacancies elsewhere in the district. The empty vacancies included teaching positions in self-contained classrooms where special education students learn most of the day.
Inclusion students are to remain at their general education classes with non-disabled classmates, but they will now mainly interact with case managers who work at their schools’ learning resource centers.
This change to inclusion education, which happened nearly two months after the school year started, drew protests from parents, students, and educators. They raised their concerns at the board’s Sept. 6 meeting, which prompted trustees to request a hearing on the changes to the inclusion specialist service at their Sept. 20 board meeting.
McKayla Okamoto, a Toby Johnson Middle School student, told the board on Sept. 20 how an inclusion specialist helped her at school. She was diagnosed with autism at an early age and said that inclusive education helped her socialize and academically succeed.
“I want kids like me, all kids with disabilities or not, to work to their full potential,” Okamoto said. “I know kids like me who came home crying because of the harsh environment, and we need inclusive teachers because they are the ones that help us.”
Dustin Noble told the board about the challenges that the parents of children with disabilities face every day. He explained why they fight for them.
“We’ve been fighting ever since the moment they received a diagnosis - being told they would have struggles mentally, physically, emotionally, cognitively,” he said. “Our children have fought hard, and they earned their seat at the table - they earned their right to inclusion.”
By the end of the board’s hearing on inclusive education, the trustees did not vote on the inclusion education changes. An executive decision was already made by Superintendent Christopher Hoffman and Human Resources Superintendent David Reilly to transfer the former inclusive specialists.
Trustee Carmine Forcina summarized why his colleagues cannot impact that executive decision.
“The decision that was made is not our decision, it is the superintendent’s decision and if we don’t like the decision then there are things that can be done about that down the road,” he said.
Trustees instead requested regular progress reports on students whose inclusion services changed. They also desired to have a public forum on the issue so that parents could have their questions answered by the district staff.
Several parents told the board and the Citizen they expected there would be a two-way dialogue between them and the district staff at the Sept. 20 board meeting. Instead, they could only address the board during the public comment period of the board hearing on inclusion education.
“Is there going to be an opportunity for a discussion?” Trustee Gina Jamerson asked. “I know a lot of people who came out today thought there would be a discussion.”
Human resources admin calls changes a ‘no-win situation’
At the board meeting, Reilly presented a report on the inclusion education service, and he described its changes as a “no-win situation.” He stressed that the changes were driven by the district’s personnel issues. He recalled seeing students being dropped off to many special education classrooms that lacked teachers who were consistently there.
“We need teachers in classrooms, but it was no-win situation because we knew that we had to make changes and we had to shift our resources,” Reilly said.
He said that his regret about the changes to inclusion education was its timing during the school year.
In his presentation, Reilly said that the district was able to fill 25 staff vacancies in their special education program. He later said that the district’s teacher hiring could not keep up with increased demand this year.
The human resources superintendent called upon the former inclusion specialists to share their expertise with their colleagues at schools.
“(The) inclusive experience for a child should not fall on the shoulders of one person at the school site,” Reilly said.
Superintendent Christopher Hoffman said that inclusion education for students will always be a “team effort” in the district. He noted that the 30 inclusion specialists’ work was previously divided among 68 schools in the district.
“It’s always been a team and it’s required to be a team – it’s that some of the players are changing roles,” Hoffman said.
During the public comment period, former inclusion specialist Wesley Braymer recalled his recent experience of being transferred to Laguna Creek High School where the staff scrambled to find a teaching position for him. He decided to move to Franklin High School where he’s now a resource specialist program teacher.
“We’ve become a commodity to be moved without any regard for the stress or hardships it’s caused for us,” Braymer said about the former inclusion specialists. “People are quitting and others will not be here next year.”
Trustees raise concerns about changes
A few trustees raised issues with how the changes to the district’s inclusion education could lead to legal conflicts. They focused on the impacted students’ Individualized Education Program (IEP) agreements between the schools and parents, which included inclusion specialists in their plan.
Trustee Tony Perez, who mentioned that his son has Down’s syndrome and benefited from the district’s inclusion education services, wondered if the district could be accused of violating IEP agreements after they dropped inclusion specialists. He mentioned the protestors who carried picket signs that urged parents not to sign their new IEPs.
Forcina echoed his colleague’s concerns and said that the district could face legal expenses if parents disagree with the changes to the IEP and then undergo a due process.
The district’s legal counsel explained that a meeting with parents is required if there are any changes to an IEP, but changes may not be needed if a student’s inclusive education service continues with a different school employee.
Trustee Sean Yang, who is a parent of two children with special needs, said that he was disappointed in how the district changed inclusion services. He requested the district staff to provide frequent updates on how the changes are impacting students.
“I am very curious what the data is going to show and how we as a school district is going to continue to provide services to the parents and the special needs students so they feel like we care for them.”
Parents share disappointments with board meeting
Courtney Arozena is a local elementary school librarian whose son was assisted by an inclusion specialist. At the school board’s Sept. 6 meeting, she told trustees that her child was non-verbal in kindergarten. He’s now a sixth grader who will deliver the morning announcements at Elitha Donner Elementary School.
In an interview with the Citizen, Arozena expressed her frustration with what transpired at the board’s Sept. 20 meeting.
“We left really upset and disappointed; we also felt that the board was disappointed in the district as well,” she said. “There’s still no clear plan on their end about what we’re going to do right now to bring the kids the help they need.”
Arozena said that many teachers at the schools’ learning centers are already dealing with too many students. She believed they are not used to dealing with students who have social and emotional issues, particularly autistic students.
Brandon Morgan is the father of children with autism and he is the husband of a former inclusion specialist who recently resigned from the district. He said that his son, who worked with an inclusion specialist, has social and behavioral issues.
“He has a lot of needs like learning how to interact with a lot of people, and that’s not something he’s going to be getting as much,” Morgan said. “He’s already had some issues in regards to relationships with other peers, and it’s just been hard for him to feel like he belongs in school.”
He told the Citizen that he and other parents plan to continue making themselves heard at future school board meetings.
“The big thing is that the board wants data, and we need to hold them accountable for getting data,” Morgan said about the district administration. “If the data shows this is a significantly bad impact on outcomes for students, we need to roll it back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.