The Elk Grove police on Nov. 6 announced they are reopening their investigation of a 2011 case where an unknown suspect murdered two elderly pedestrians in broad daylight.
Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright made the announcement on a Facebook video.
“I stand poised with members of our organization to take a fresh look at this case,” he said. “Through advances in technology, we have the opportunity to look at the evidence in a different light.”
On March 4, 2011, Surinder Singh, 65, and his 78-year-old friend, Gurmej Atwal took their daily walk along East Stockton Boulevard. Around 4:30 p.m., they sat by a light pole near the park and ride lot that lies south of Geneva Pointe Drive in north Elk Grove.
An unknown suspect then fatally shot the two Sikh men and fled the scene. Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that a witness saw a tan or beige truck, possibly a Ford F-150, drive away from the scene shortly after the gunshots were heard. He noted that the truck appeared to have a lift kit installed.
More than 500 people joined a vigil for the victims near the murder site on March 12, 2011.
Singh’s granddaughter, Navi Kaur spoke at the vigil of his love for soccer and physical fitness. She noted why her retired grandfather immigrated to the United States.
“He came to America to spend his last years with his family, but these years were taken from us,” Kaur said.
Sikh community members from across the Sacramento region collected more than $43,000 as a reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Many believed that the murders were committed out of bigotry since Singh and Kaur wore their traditional Sikh turbans when they were assaulted.
More than eight years have passed since the murders and the case remains unsolved.
The Elk Grove police ask people who may have information on the case to contact them at (916) 627-3111. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Crime Stoppers callers can be anonymous and earn a $1,000 reward.
“Our desire would be to bring closure to the Atwal and Singh families, and bring closure for this community,” Albright said in his Facebook announcement.
