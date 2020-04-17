The Elk Grove police ended the 2010s with changes in leadership, additions of high-tech crime fighting programs, and the hiring of 19 officers.
These developments were highlighted in the police’s 2019 service report that was released on April 8. This document can be viewed on the Elk Grove police’s website, www.ElkGrovePD.org.
Last September, Tim Albright became the Elk Grove’s fourth police chief when he succeeded Bryan Noblett.
In 2019, the police also introduced their Real Time Information Center, a facility that uses video footage from traffic cameras, security cameras, and camera trailers to help the police track down suspects. They used that system to locate and arrest a suspect who allegedly committed a murder in Livermore last August.
As for Elk Grove’s reported crimes in 2019, the new police review stated that the city had a 15% increase in larcenies and a 12% boost in vehicle thefts last year.
The city had 2,145 reported larcenies last year – Albright told the Citizen that most of those cases were catalytic converter thefts, cluster mailbox thefts, and car part thefts.
“Unfortunately, this percentage of uptick was felt regionally and was not unique to Elk Grove,” he said. “While we continue to evaluate the reasons for the uptick, we have employed an aggressive approach through intelligence-led policing, our Real-Time Information Center, and directed investigative efforts to identify groups that regionally prey on victims.”
The police reported that Elk Grove had a 9% drop in reported burglaries and a 20% decrease in aggravated assaults last year.
In noting a positive trend, Albright said that the city experienced a 22.6% decrease in burglaries since 2017.
“This is a credit to our involved community and the great work of our police department staff to identify patterns, investigate with great precision, and work tirelessly to allow their efforts to be driven by data and to truly embrace an intelligence-led policing effort,” he said.
Regarding the drop in the city’s aggravated assaults, the police chief said that most of the city’s assault cases were domestic violence incidents. He credited the work of the police’s Family Crimes Unit as well as their in-house advocate from WEAVE Inc., a crisis intervention group, for mitigating domestic violence.
Albright said that he was overall pleased with the police staff’s work in 2019.
“I’m incredibly proud of our staff that focuses on driving down crime and quality-of-life issues within the city of Elk Grove,” the police chief said. “I’m also incredibly proud of the partnerships we have within our neighborhood watch groups, neighborhood associations, and with our business partnerships that we might be able to collective drive down this and other crimes within our community.”
