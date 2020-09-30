An Elk Grove police officer shot and wounded a dog during a standoff with a 67-year-old resident who allegedly brandished a shotgun when police came to his door on Sept. 29.
The suspect obeyed police orders to drop his firearm, but he refused to leave his home, Elk Grove police spokesperson Hannah Gray reported. She said that one of the suspect’s dogs then “aggressively advanced” toward an officer, which prompted him or her to open fire.
The large dog was later treated at a local veterinary clinic, Gray reported.
Richard Grimes was arrested on charges of police resistance, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a firearm, and leaving a pet unattended in a vehicle.
This incident was reported around 11 p.m. at the 5700 block of Laguna Park Drive in Laguna.
Gray said that police first responded to reported verbal disturbance at the scene.
Grimes allegedly carried a shotgun when he answered the police – Gray said that he did not point the weapon at officers.
After the suspect was detained, officers reportedly found a second dog that was locked up in a vehicle without food or water. Gray told the Citizen that it’s currently unknown why Grime placed the dog in the car.
The suspect was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
