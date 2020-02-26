Elk Grove Police Officer Jarred Houston gave a humble response when the Citizen asked him about his reflections on rescuing a driver from a burning car in rural Elk Grove on Feb. 11.
“I was just doing my job,” he said during his Feb. 19 interview before he started his graveyard shift in patrolling Elk Grove.
Houston’s bodycam recorded the incident where he ran toward a car that struck a light pole and burst into flames around 1 a.m. near the roundabout intersection of Waterman and Sheldon roads. His video was shared on the Elk Grove police’s Facebook page on Feb. 18.
The officer said that he couldn’t see the driver inside the vehicle until he walked around to the passenger side and heard the victim’s voice. Houston told the driver to get back before he used his collapsible baton to break open the front passenger window. He then pulled out the victim before the flames traveled from the engine to the front seats.
The police reported that the diver suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Houston said that his police partners then arrived at the scene and firefighters later extinguished the flames.
He credited the law enforcement staff who trained him how to rescue drivers.
“I’m not sure how this situation would have gone without the training I received,” said Houston.
He is a five-year law enforcement veteran who served in the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department before he joined the Elk Grove police two years ago.
“I am so proud of Officer Houston and his heroic efforts to save the life of the driver,” Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright told the Citizen last week. “Without hesitation, he did what was necessary to bring what could have been a tragic event to a successful conclusion. I am so proud of his brave and selfless service.”
When asked about what he did after his successful rescue, Houston said, “I went back to the next call.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.