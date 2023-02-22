Updated: An Elk Grove police officer fatally shot a 40-year-old man who was armed with a handgun inside a hotel during the late evening of Feb. 21, the Elk Grove police announced. Nobody else was reportedly injured during the confrontation.
Sacramento County coroners identified the slain person as Booker Talefares Pannell.
This shooting occurred at the Holiday Inn Express on the 9100 block of West Stockton Boulevard in Laguna.
Around 10:30 p.m., the Elk Grove police were notified about the suspect allegedly brandishing a firearm and stealing the vehicle in a carjacking offense, authorities reported. Witnesses said that he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and they recalled that he threatened suicide.
An hour later, officers were alerted about a disturbance at the hotel and they recognized the stolen vehicle that was parked there when they arrived at the scene, the Elk Grove police reported.
Authorities said the police encountered Pannell in the lobby and saw that he was armed with a handgun. He reportedly disobeyed police commands and an officer deployed a Taser against him, which was “ineffective,” police spokesperson Cristina Gonzalez stated.
The suspect then ran through a hall of guest rooms while he “armed himself with a handgun from his waistband,” Gonzalez said. An officer reportedly fired at Pannell while he ran toward the parking lot.
After the police detained the wounded suspect, he was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Elk Grove police reported on social media.
As per Elk Grove police policy, the involved officer was placed on administrative leave. This case will undergo reviews by the Elk Grove police and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
Gonzalez emphasized that the police investigation is preliminary and ongoing while detectives interview witnesses and review evidence.
“The department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed,” she wrote in a press statement.
Just like they’ve done with other officer-involved shootings, the police plan to publicly release video footage of the incident at a currently unknown date.
This is the second Elk Grove police officer-involved shooting this month. Three officers shot and wounded a homicide suspect who was pursued by authorities after he allegedly killed his 18-year-old girlfriend in Rancho Cordova on Feb.1.
Police were informed that Devian Lewis was armed before he exited to Elk Grove. Officers confronted him when he crashed his car near the corner of Bruceville Road and Big Horn Boulevard. They opened fire after he was reportedly seen carrying a gun. After detaining him, the police found a replica handgun in his car, authorities said.
