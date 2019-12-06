Elk Grove police officers will be on the lookout for “porch pirates” or thieves who target delivered packages during the holiday season as part of “Operation Grinch.”
Their methods include patrolling neighborhoods that suffered from package theft, and catching thieves who steal bait packages left by the police.
“We feel that this will give us more of a presence in neighborhoods and hopefully send the message to deter the criminal element from coming to Elk Grove,” police spokesperson Jason Jimenez told the Citizen.
The Elk Grove police conducted a similar operation during last year’s holiday season. Jimenez said that it’s “not uncommon” for authorities to see an increase in package thefts during the holidays since it’s a time when residents order more packages.
As part of Operation Grinch, the police will place bait packages at locations across the city, including the porches of residences. Jimenez said that the police will get consent from homeowners before using their porches.
“We’re not putting (the packages) blindly on doorsteps,” he said. “This operation will be a collaboration with our community.”
Jimenez said that package thefts tend to be an unreported crime; he stressed that theft victims should report their incidents to the police.
“It helps us with these operations, we can use that (crime) data to figure out where we can best deploy our resources and bait packages to catch these people,” he said.
The police plan to conduct Operation Grinch through the end of December.
Ways to protect packages from theft
The Elk Grove police shared these tips for preventing thieves from stealing your packages during the holidays:
• Have packages delivered to the homes of relatives, friends, or neighbors that will be home.
• Have delivery services send you notifications to help you track your packages.
• Require a signature on delivery.
• Tell the delivery service to send your package to a local post office or a special locker for pickup.
• Give delivery instructions to the delivery service to place your packages out of view at your home.
• Have your packages delivered to your workplace.
