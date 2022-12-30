The Elk Grove police chased and arrested two vehicle theft suspects who reportedly attempted to run from away from them near Sheldon Road during the rainy evening of Dec. 26.
Luis Alcazar, 27, and Cyrus Sophaflores, 20, were arrested on police resistance, vehicle theft, and stolen vehicle possession charges. Sophaflores was also on probation while Alcazar had a warrant for his arrest.
This incident was reported around 8:20 p.m. near the corner of Sheldon and Lewis Stein roads in Laguna.
The Elk Grove police stated that officers found a vehicle that was reported stolen and attempted to get the suspects to pull over. Alcazar allegedly refused to stop and instead led the police on a pursuit that ended on the railroad tracks near Sheldon Road.
Both suspects reportedly exited the vehicle and tried to run away. A K9 unit reportedly helped the police detain Sophaflores and officers later found and took Alcazar into custody.
The suspects were released from the Sacramento County Main Jail on Dec. 27, according to jail records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.