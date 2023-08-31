Elk Grove Police Chief Bobby Davis told the Citizen that he is excited about the city’s renovation plans for the Elk Grove Police Department’s campus.
“The renovation of the police department campus holds significant potential to greatly enhance the entire organization,” he said. “As a growing entity, the police department needs to accommodate its expanding workforce, modernize its infrastructure, and optimize its operational efficiency. The renovation project presents an opportunity to address these needs and bring about several enhancements to the organization.”
This project moved forward on Aug. 23 with the Elk Grove City Council’s approval of a consent calendar item for tenant improvements at 8380 and 8400 Laguna Palms Way.
Through that approval, the council authorized the city manager to carry out a $7.8 million Phase 2 construction contract for those renovations with Mesa Energy Systems, Inc. Phase 1 of the project, to procure and install heating, ventilation and air conditioning units, was approved by the council last May.
The improvements for 8380 Laguna Palms Way will include 10 new offices, two new conference rooms, two new storage rooms, an enlarged briefing room, a new classroom-style training room, and a new fitness space and associated equipment.
As for 8400 Laguna Palms Way, planned improvements will include two new offices, one new conference room, one resized office, a new exit door at the north side of the building, acoustical ceiling modifications, and new lighting.
A city staff report notes that these renovations are necessary to reconfigure workspaces following the relocation of the police department’s forensics and property and evidence divisions to the new Studio Court building. The changes are also meant to accommodate the growth in the department, particularly with the new positions made possible through the city’s Measure E sales tax increase.
The council also supported the city staff’s recommendation for the removal and replacement of carpet in the council chamber at 8400 Laguna Palms Way.
It is anticipated that construction on the Phase 2 project will begin this November, and that work on 8400 Laguna Palms Way would be completed next summer, and work on 8380 Laguna Palms Way would conclude the following spring.
Davis mentioned that the project can result in improved facilities that are better for the department’s “evolving needs.”
“This (project) includes updated workspaces, modern technology integration, and improved equipment storage,” he said. “Such improvements will foster a more productive and comfortable working environment for our staff.”
The police chief added that the building layout redesign is planned to optimize workflow within the department’s different units, and that the building’s design could accommodate potential growth and changes in technology.
“This forward-thinking approach ensures that the building remains relevant and functional for years to come,” Davis said. “The renovation of the police department campus presents an invaluable opportunity to enhance the organization by creating a more efficient, technologically advanced, and community-focused environment.
“Careful planning and consideration of the organization's future needs can result in a campus that not only accommodates growth, but also supports the department’s mission to ensure public safety and maintain community trust.”
