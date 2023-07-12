Authorities announced on July 9 that a 43-year-old inmate died while in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He was previously arrested in Elk Grove on July 2 on charges of domestic violence, kidnapping, violating a restraining order, and committing a verbal threat.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office on July 12 identified the deceased inmate as Michael Prince.
On July 2, Elk Grove police officers contacted Prince at the home of a woman who had a restraining order filed against him, police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez told the Citizen. She reportedly had a visible injury caused by him. Officers also learned that he took her against her will and threatened to kill her, Jimenez said. They booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
The Elk Grove police did not disclose the location of the suspect’s arrest since it was a domestic violence incident.
While in jail, Prince was placed in a detoxification cell with an inmate, Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Amar Gandhi reported. Around 6 p.m. on July 8, the inmate alerted deputies when Prince did not appear to be breathing. Gandhi said that the jail staff attempted lifesaving measures on the inmate until Sacramento City fire personnel arrived. Prince was then pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheriff’s detectives later investigated Prince’s death and determined that no foul play was involved, based on their preliminary investigation, Gandhi said. Sacramento County coroners will determine his cause of death, he said.
