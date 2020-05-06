Nearly a month has passed since the Elk Grove Unified School District’s middle and high school students resumed their education through online classes.
Since their campuses were closed for the rest of the school in order to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus, these students will remain at home on their computers while they finish their academic year on May 29.
The Citizen spoke with three members of the city of Elk Grove’s Youth Commission about their experiences as high school students who had to adapt to a new learning environment that lacks in-person classes.
Elk Grove Unified was the Sacramento region’s first school district to close all of their campuses after relatives of a few students tested positive for the coronavirus. The district staff and faculties at 67 schools then spent several weeks preparing a new “distance learning” curriculum to educate tens of thousands of students in online classes that started in mid-April.
The school district is now planning to have “virtual” graduation ceremonies for high school seniors on the internet in early June.
In their work as youth commissioners, Selena Enriquez, Mide Agbe-Davies, and Lainey Bagwill advise the Elk Grove City Council about issues that impact local youth. They also organize city activities for teenagers such as the annual Party on the Palms.
A new way of learning
Bagwill, a senior at Franklin High School, recalled when she heard that her school was closed just a few days before her academic finals were due. She said that first expected to have a short break from school.
“I first heard it was going to be a week, and then it turned out to be so much more than that,” Bagwill said in a telephone interview. “I felt upset since I was not going to be in a traditional school environment, and all of my senior activities were put on hold – we kind of had to get used to not having answers. I think we didn’t have any idea that (the campus closures) would go on for 5 to 6 weeks.”
She is now taking five online classes by using applications such as Google Classroom. In her Advanced Placement English class, she’s reading Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, “Beloved” on a PDF file.
“It’s really weird to read a PDF for a book,” Bagwill said.
The student said that she still misses learning in a classroom and having a teacher there to motivate her.
“Not being in a classroom setting and not having someone to remind you what to do can be very difficult,” Bagwill said.
After graduation, the senior plans to attend Cosumnes River College this fall. She noted that it’s still unknown if its campus will reopen by then.
“I’ve been talking to the counselors there and getting that all set up,” she said. “But they don’t even know if they will have in-person classes.”
While Bagwill is adjusting to her online classes, her fellow youth commissioner Selena Enriquez said that she likes the change.
“My stress levels have gone down a lot,” the Elk Grove High School junior said. “I can work on my own schedule and it helps me excel more and even learn more.”
Enriquez is taking six high school classes as well as a public speaking class at Cosumnes River College. She explained that her online school schedule allows her to spend more time focusing on each class, and she can work on her homework assignments all day long.
“I can spend three hours, not one hour, on one class,” Enriquez said.
She noted that she and her classmates were already taught how to use the application Google Classroom application long before the coronavirus shutdown. For testing, she takes online quizzes that are provided by her textbooks and she mentioned those books are also supplemented by online education videos.
Youth Commissioner and Laguna Creek High School junior Mide Agbe-Davies told the Citizen that online videos help her understand concepts at her own pace.
“For me, it’s easier, I can take breaks when I need it and I can go back to class,” she said. “When I’m watching a video, I can go back to the video to make sure I can understand a concept.”
Abge-Davies said that her workload varies by each class that’s held on a specific date. She’s taking eight online classes including courses in the prestigious International Baccalaureate program.
“I wouldn’t mind continuing to do this into next year since it helps me a bit,” Abge-Davies said about online learning. “But there are some classes that are hard if you don’t have a teacher (in-person) to teach you.”
She noted that teachers stayed in contact with their students during the month-long period between the campus closures and the beginning of the online classes.
“It was weird not knowing what it would be like,” Agbe-Davies said. “But the teachers gave us advice on how to study (online) and they made sure we were ready – they were emailing us and checking in. They made it a lot better than it would have been.”
