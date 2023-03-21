Authorities reported that a 40-year-old Elk Grove resident was found dead in an apparent double homicide incident at a rural road in Sutter County on March 17.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office on March 19 identified the victims as Vicky Keovilayphone of Elk Grove, and Derrick James Engelman, 40, of Yuba County.
Deputies were alerted around 4 p.m. when the victims were found lying near a blue Ford Explorer that was parked near the corner of Kempton and Brewer roads in Rio Oso. Both victims reportedly had gunshot wounds. Keovilayphone was located inside the victim while Engelman laid about 50 yards away from it.
No information about a possible suspect was reported. Readers who have information about the incident can contact the Sutter County Sheriff’s Detectives Unit at (530) 822-0210 or Det. Harvir Thiara at hthiara@co.sutter.ca.us
“This is a tragic event, and we will work diligently to obtain answers for our community,” Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said in a press statement.
