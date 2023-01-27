Elk Grove’s 66-year-old springtime tradition will finally return to Elk Grove Regional Park and the streets of Old Town this May. The Elk Grove Western Festival will be held on May 6-7.
Festival board member Cheryl Greiss told the Citizen that organizers are working on bringing back the festival’s traditions such as the parade, the carnival at the park, the classic car show, and the Western Idol singing competition.
“We’re finding individuals in the community who really don’t want to see (the festival) go away, and want to get involved with the board,” she said.
The Western Festival has not been held since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sacramento County’s public health restrictions against large public gatherings prompted organizers to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021. Although other Elk Grove traditions like the Elk Grove Giant Pumpkin Festival and the Strauss Festival of Elk Grove were held last year, logistical issues led to the Western Festival’s cancellation in 2022.
“We hope this year to make the Western Festival a more diverse event by celebrating the creativity of our community in the visual arts, crafts, and entertainment in general for adults and children alike,” festival board member Jay DeWald said. “We hope to involve the students in all of our local high schools to participate in our hands-on events and exhibits.”
Organizers are also considering the return of the barbecue competition between Elk Grove police officers and Cosumnes firefighters. The first “Guns & Hoses” contest was held in 2014 with the police, led by police chief and seasoned barbecue contest judge Robert Lehner, winning first place for their tri-tip. If this tournament returns, then the Elk Grove police may utilize their elaborate, custom-built grill that debuted last summer in their series of “BBQ in the Beat” neighborhood parties.
There are currently no plans to have a Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned competition at this year’s festival. That two-day contest previously drew teams from across California before the festival’s 2020 cancellation.
Griess said that the festival’s theme has not been decided yet. As per tradition, local high school students will be invited to submit festival poster designs to organizers; the winner will be the Western Festival’s official advertisement.
Griess, who also serves on the board for the Elk Grove Fine Arts Center, mentioned that she would like to see the return of more arts and crafts activities to the festival.
The Western Festival began in 1957 when parents held a fundraiser to purchase a new overhead projector for Elk Grove Grammar School. That event’s popularity led to the creation of an annual Saturday morning parade, and Western-themed festival at Elk Grove Regional Park.
Festival organizers recently relaunched their website that will have more information about festival activities. Visit www.EGWesternFestival.com
