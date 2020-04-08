The Florin Resource Conservation District (FRCD) board on March 31 approved a resolution to waive certain fees and to suspend any disconnections of water service in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
FRCD governs the Elk Grove Water District, which serves Elk Grove residents who live east of Highway 99.
Through the board’s 5-0 vote to approve the resolution, fees such as late payment penalties, door tag fees, and over-the-phone payment fees will be waved during this state of emergency. Customers will not be required to later repay any of the money they save through this waiver.
The waiving of fees and the suspension of any disconnections of water service will not require customers to show proof of financial hardship.
A staff report for the board’s special, teleconferenced meeting recognizes the Sacramento County health officer’s stay-at-home directive, which was issued on March 19, and the negative financial impacts on Elk Grove Water District ratepayers.
FRCD General Manager Mark Madison referred to the waiving of fees and the commitment to not disconnect anyone’s water service during this crisis as the “right thing to do.”
“I can only express that we have customers that are in a serious way right now,” he said. “The financial crisis that is starting to affect our community is very serious, and we as a district are very sympathetic with the plight, situation that our customers are facing right now.”
Madison mentioned that the cost for waiving fees and suspending disconnections of service is about $18,000 per month.
This plan will remain in effect until the state of emergency, as issued by the governor, is lifted. However, the board agreed that more discussion will be necessary to decide how to ease the regular fees back in following that time.
The board also supported a plan to have a mailer sent out to their ratepayers and to run a newspaper advertisement for the purpose of informing their customers of this change. Details of the change will also be announced on the district’s website.
Board declines
discussions on COVID-19-related discounts
During the same meeting, Madison proposed the idea of developing a discount program to maintain affordability of water service for the district’s customers who have been directly affected by the COVD-19 pandemic.
Presented as a non-action item, the proposal was declined for further discussion, with only one board member expressing interest in speaking about the issue at the board’s next meeting.
If approved, the discount would have been offered to customers who were most financially affected by the COVID-19 situation, or those who could demonstrate income coronavirus-related losses of 20% or more.
Madison presented two proposal ideas to the board.
Through the initial idea, customers meeting the income-loss requirement would have not been charged for the first 30 units of water each month. Madison noted that on average, customers use about 15 units of water per month, at an average cost of $28.80. A unit of water is equivalent to 748 gallons.
Another idea was for customers meeting the same financial hardship requirement to receive a $25 discount to the fixed portion of their bills. The fixed portion averages about $62 per month.
Madison warned the board that “serious legal impediments” could follow approvals of either of these proposals.
“I must tell you clearly that right now what I am thinking of is probably not legally sound,” he said.
Ren Nosky, legal counsel for the district, noted that without further direction, he believes that the district could be vulnerable in giving away a portion of its hard assets to certain customers.
“As well intentioned as that might be, offering a discount on a fixed portion of our bill, it’s something that’s out of reserves or interest earnings, it’s still a charitable endeavor,” he said.
“If this water district was still privately owned, obviously that would not be a problem. But as a publicly owned water system, I think it would make us vulnerable under the California Constitution as a possible gift of public funds.”
After hearing Nosky’s advice, Madison told the board that he was no longer recommending the proposal.
“Recognizing the legal impediments, and they are real, and I applaud Mr. Nosky for keeping our district protected, and so, therefore at this time, I am not recommending this idea to you, because I cannot recommend an idea that would put our district in jeopardy,” he said.
The board’s decision to drop any further discussions on the matter was made by a 4-1 vote, with Lisa Medina being the lone supporter.
Director Sophia Scherman thanked Madison for presenting the proposal.
“I know how much your heart went into this, because our district is a very compassionate one,” she said. “We think of our ratepayers, how we can help them in a manner or shape or form.”
