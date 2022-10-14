The Elk Grove Water District (EGWD) on Oct. 7 held a grand opening ceremony for its new, 8,285-square-foot administration building.
EGWD, which supplies water to Elk Grove residents who live east of Highway 99, is a subsidiary of the Florin Resource Conservation District (FRCD).
In a move involving two of the city’s oldest organizations, the Elk Grove Water District and Elk Grove Masonic Lodge No. 173 arranged last year to trade their offices.
The Masons relocated to the former water district building at 9257 Elk Grove Blvd. in Old Town Elk Grove, while the water district moved to the Masons’ former headquarters at 9829 Waterman Road.
With the Elk Grove Boulevard building covering an area of about 4,000 square feet, the Elk Grove Water District now occupies a structure that is twice the size of its former quarters.
FRCD/EGWD General Manager Bruce Kamilos told the Citizen that the Waterman Road property was purchased by the district for $1.85 million and that the Masons purchased the Elk Grove property for $900,000.
“The out-of-pocket (expense for) our district for the exchange was $950,000 to get this property,” he said. “And then we completely gutted (that property’s 1970s) building, and we had a budget of $3.2 million to cover all costs – permitting costs, design, construction, fully furnished, you name it. We brought (the project) in under budget.
“I think, all things considered, this project, when we get the final numbers in, is going to be slightly under $4 million. And in this building climate right now, with the economy as it’s been with supply chain issues, I’m very proud that we were able to do that.”
Kamilos emphasized that the Waterman Road administration building is a major upgrade for the district and the community.
“This location, the way the building has been improved upon with tenant improvements, compared to where we’ve come from, is just night and day,” he said. “I mean, our staff is exhilarated by being here. It’s so much more professional.
“We can have board meetings at our own office now. We don’t have to beg and borrow from the (Cosumnes Community Services District to use their board room). We have enough space to do what we need to do here operationally, with a little bit of room for even a little bit of expansion, if we need to. It’s the perfect fit. It’s the perfect location.”
Kamilos added that with this new, larger, 1,007-square-foot board room, he hopes that more people in the community will attend board meetings of the Elk Grove Water District and “become more engaged, too.”
He noted that there is plenty of on-site parking for the public.
For larger meetings, the building’s lobby can serve as overflow meeting space.
The Waterman Road building, which sits on a 3.7-acre parcel, allows the entire administration staff of EGWD to work in one location.
“We (previously) had to split up our staff,” Kamilos said. “Some of our staff that were administrative were working out of our treatment plant. So, now we’ve got all our administration staff underneath one roof here.”
In addition to its board room and lobby, the building consists of staff offices, one small and one medium-sized conference room, an information technology server room, a kitchen area, a staff break room, and an area to prepare board packets with the copy machine.
Elliott Mulberg, who serves on the FRCD/EGWD board of directors, also expressed excitement for the new building, noting that the former building was a “little small for us for what we needed.”
“We didn’t really have enough room for our staff and certainly we didn’t have enough room to have a public meeting or even a board meeting,” he said. “It was often a hard time to get enough chairs in there to make sure that everyone had a seat. So, this is pretty good.”
Mulberg also acknowledged the move to Waterman Road as one that saved a “bunch of money” for rate payers.
“If we would have started with just land and had to put a building on it, it would have cost us at least three or four times what we paid,” he said. “It would have come out of our reserves, (which) are generated from the rates that we collect. And we have a policy about replenishing our reserves to make sure we have enough (funds) for a number of things, including capital improvements like this.”
Mulberg added that the move to the new building will not result in customer rate increases, and that he hopes that rates will not be raised anytime soon.
“We are doing a rate study as we speak and we’ll see what the consultant tells us,” he said. “I mean, there’s a number of things we have to take into account – your costs and whether you’re going to grow and whether you have enough facilities to cover the growth.
“So, yeah, I’m hoping that we find that we have enough and don’t need to raise rates.”
Sophia Scherman, who serves as chair of the FRCD/EGWD board of directors, told the Citizen that it was through her urging to the district’s other board members that the current administration building was eventually acquired.
“In this day and age, the (smaller, Elk Grove Boulevard location) is unacceptable (for the district),” she said. “We’re not a mom and pop (business) selling licorice. Anyway, I looked at it and I thought, ‘This has got to change.’”
Scherman added that, in 2016, she sat down to talk about the issue with Mark Madison, who was then serving as the district’s general manager.
“I sat and I told him what I felt, and he looked at me and he said, ‘Oh, my God. I am so happy that you are on the board. I’ve been wanting to do this for so long.’ He said, ‘I agree with you.’”
Scherman added that she would consistently mention the district’s need for a new administration building during the board’s monthly meetings.
“Finally, I told Mark (that) it’s time to put it on the agenda,” she said. “‘We’ve got to get into this and just really discuss it.’ And he said, ‘OK.’ It was a year (later), because it didn’t get any headway until I was in there (on the board) for a year.”
Scherman added that acquiring a new site and administration building was a long process that took many steps for this district.
“Finally, the city is the one that said, ‘(The Masons) are looking to sell (and) move,’ and boy, Mark jumped on that immediately,” she said.
Prior to the ribbon cutting, Madison, who retired from his general manager duties with the district last year, asked to share a few words at the event.
After recounting some of the district’s success and complimenting the district’s staff, Madison commended the work of his successor.
“We found a superhero named Bruce Kamilos,” he said. “I don’t know how we got so lucky. And I figured that every superhero has to have a cape.”
After handing Kamilos a red cape, Madison mentioned that Kamilos developed a 100-year asset management plan for the district, and developed a district capital improvement program that he called the “best in the business.”
