Mark Madison, general manager of the Florin Resource Conservation District (FRCD), which manages the Elk Grove Water District, told the Citizen last week that his district purchased the Masonic lodge property and its building. They plan to use the 9829 Waterman Road site as their future home.
Madison added that Elk Grove Masonic Lodge No. 173 will vacate that building and move to the water district’s current office building at 9257 Elk Grove Blvd. in Old Town.
He referred to the deal as a “hallmark partnership.”
“It really is a hallmark partnership involving, I believe, the two oldest organizations in Elk Grove,” Madison said. “The Masons go back in this community to (1864). Of course, the Elk Grove Water Works (predecessor of today’s Elk Grove Water District) was established in 1892.
“So, these two organizations have constructed an arrangement – a deal, in essence, between us – for the betterment of this community, and I think the monies are very reasonable. We’re thrilled to have this relationship where they will be buying our facility and we will be buying the Masonic lodge.”
As part of the Masons’ plan to move to the current water district property, they are seeking approval from the Elk Grove Planning Commission for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP). That permit would allow for an assembly use in an existing 4,000-square-foot warehouse in the Old Town Special Planning Area zoning district, and an Old Town Elk Grove design review for exterior improvements to the existing building.
The city’s staff recommends that the Planning Commission approve the Mason’s requests.
That 0.7-acre property currently includes two buildings, and the Masons plan to occupy the rear building, which does not front Elk Grove Boulevard and has historically been used for storage. That steel warehouse structure would be converted into a 1,342 square-foot meeting hall, a smaller 794 square-foot conference room, an office, restrooms, and a storage room.
The lodge’s meetings are scheduled to be held between the hours of 7 to 9 p.m. About 20 lodge members would attend each meeting.
The Masons’ CUP and design review hearing will be held on Thursday, March 18. This teleconferenced meeting begins at 6 p.m. and can be accessed through the city’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org.
As for the water district’s plan to relocate, Madison told the Citizen that after about 20 years of operating on Elk Grove Boulevard, their current headquarters no longer suit their needs.
“It’s insufficient for the needs of the district,” he said. “There are three current deficiencies here. Number one, it’s really inadequate to have board meetings (in the facility’s conference room). It’s really not conducive to entertaining the public, although we have existed in that regard for many years.”
He also identified the other two main issues with the structure as its insufficient customer services facilities in the front office, and its inadequate office space.
Madison additionally mentioned that the district would like to have all of its staff under one roof, and have better restroom facilities.
“We would like the opportunity to migrate the technical services staff to the administration facility,” he said.
During the FRCD’s search for a new home, the district considered about a dozen other Elk Grove sites, before deciding to purchase the Masonic lodge’s Waterman Road site.
Last fall, the district agreed to purchase the Masonic lodge’s property, and the Masons moved to buy the water district’s Elk Grove Boulevard property.
Madison noted that the district closed on its purchase of the Masonic lodge property at a cost of $1.8 million. The Masons are currently leasing the Waterman Road structure from FRCD, and will continue to do so until Oct. 20.
At that point, tenant improvements on the Waterman Road building for the water district will begin. Madison estimates the cost of those improvements at about $2 million.
Madison stressed that these improvements will not be inexpensive, but will be conducted with a “budget-minded” approach.
“This is a long-term investment into this community,” he said. “Nothing like this is ever inexpensive, but I think the value over time that these facilities bring – both Masonic lodge improvements, as well as improvements here (with FRCD) – is a worthwhile investment.
“We don’t plan to overspend. Obviously, we want the building and the improvements to be nice, comfortable and attractive. We want them to be comfortable, of course; but we certainly would not want to gold-plate things.”
Madison stressed that the district’s relocation will not cause any major increase in their customer’s water rates.
“We have nothing major on the horizon, notwithstanding these improvements for the (Waterman Road building) that should warrant any kind of significant rate steps, rate adjustments over time,” he said.
The water district will eventually pay the Masons about $6,000 per month to rent their current headquarters building on Elk Grove Boulevard before they move to the Waterman Road site.
Madison told the Citizen that the Masons have not yet closed on their deal to purchase the Elk Grove Boulevard building.
“We will pay that (rental cost) after the close of escrow, which in my mind will be in the next three to four weeks, hopefully, if everything works out,” he said.
Madison added that FRCD is planning to move into their improved building sometime between January and late July 2022. He added that the Masons can move into the warehouse structure on Elk Grove Boulevard “as soon as they close escrow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.