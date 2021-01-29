Bruce Kamilos last week was hired to serve as the next general manager of the Florin Resource Conservation District (FRCD), which manages the Elk Grove Water District.
Kamilos will replace the district’s current General Manager Mark Madison, who will retire on May 1.
In support of the hiring of Kamilos to that position, Tom Nelson, the FRCD board’s vice chair, praised Kamilos during the board’s Jan. 19 meeting.
“I think the board has made an excellent choice in Mr. Kamilos to succeed Mr. Madison,” he said. “From my viewpoint, they have worked hand in glove and I think there is going to be very little, if any, diminution in the transfer. So, I applaud the board for making this decision, and I welcome Mr. Kamilos to the new job.”
Kamilos’ background includes his nearly decade of service with the district, during which time he worked as both the district’s assistant general manager and engineer.
A licensed civil engineer and mechanical engineer, Kamilos earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Southern California, and he earned water distribution operator and water treatment operator certifications.
Kamilos mentioned that the district is currently in a very good position.
“We’re clicking on all cylinders right now, but there’s still good work left to do and that’s exactly what we’re going to set out to do,” he said.
He added that he is committed to managing the district at a high level to maintain water quality and services for the district’s customers.
As for the district’s water services, Kamilos noted that 55% of those customers receive their water from the same groundwater basin, while the remaining customers use water that the district purchases from the Sacramento County Water Agency on a wholesale basis under a 50-year agreement.
Kamilos added that the district currently has a “relatively healthy groundwater basin” and that the district is dedicated to maintaining the health of that basin.
“(That is) exactly what we’re planning to do, so that we have plenty of water to serve our customers in the years going forward,” he said.
The district has further interest in its groundwater, since the state Legislature passed the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act in 2016. That act requires the close monitoring of the health of all groundwater basins in California.
Regarding the district’s water rates, Kamilos mentioned that the district has done well in stabilizing those rates.
He also said that the district has been investing in its infrastructure to deliver high-quality water to their customers.
Kamilos noted that his service with the district has included his involvement in a lot of capital improvement projects.
He added that the district is currently in the beginning stages of their long-term water main replacement project.
“Our infrastructure here at the district – although it’s very well maintained and we have a great preventative maintenance program – it is aging,” he said. “So, we have a very robust capital improvement program and, included in the project lineup is a number of water main replacements. And those will be going on for a number of years in the future.”
Kamilos mentioned that he is “thrilled” with his upcoming role as general manager and the opportunity to head a “fantastic team” of dedicated and skilled employees.
“They’re very dedicated,” he said. “(They) do just a fantastic job. This is a great group.
“We’re blessed here that we have employees who have a lot of tenure with the district. We have a lot of institutional knowledge here with our employees, which is really important going forward, because we do a better job running the district when people really understand what we do.”
He also praised the district’s five board members, who he noted are very supportive of the district and its operations.
Following the board’s unanimous vote to approve of the hiring of Kamilos as the district’s new general manager, Madison shared his support for Kamilos to serve as his successor.
“I’ve known Bruce for almost 10 years and I can tell you that Bruce Kamilos is one of the finest persons that I ever had the opportunity to work with,” he said. “I have the utmost confidence that Bruce will carry this district into the future with integrity and success.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.