The Elk Grove Water District announced on March 17 they will close their front office in Old Town Elk Grove to the public, and reduce their staff’s contact with customers, due to concerns over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). These measures will be put into place until further notice, and they're intended to prevent the spread of the respiratory illness.
Under their “Risk Level 3” plan, employees will only visit customers who have serious problems such as water line breaks or a lack of water.
“If it’s anything of that sort, of course, we will respond and mitigate the problem,” the district’s general manager, Mark Madison told the Citizen.
He added that his staff generally has few water main break cases each month.
Under the new plan, minor issues such as leaks or water pressure will be addressed by the water district staff via telephone.
Madison said that his water service’s crew is still ready to respond to water issues on a “24/7 basis.”
The water district moved to the Risk Level 3 plan since the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases recently increased in Sacramento County. To date, there are 33 cases and two deaths in the county, according to county public health officials.
District officials stressed to customers that their water remains safe, and that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the COVID-19 virus has not been found in drinking water.
“There is no threat to your public drinking water supply and no need to turn away from your tap to bottled water,” their March 17 press statement said. “The district’s treatment processes are specifically designed to protect the public from all viruses and harmful bacteria.”
Madison stated that his staff treats their water supply through chlorination, which is designed to eliminate pathogens.
“It’s not conceivable that we’ll have (COVID-19) in our water supply,” he said.
The Elk Grove Water District supplies water to Elk Grove residents who live east of Highway 99. For more information on their COVID-19 response plan, visit the district’s website at www.EGWS.org.
