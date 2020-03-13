The Elk Grove Water District on March 13 announced their plan to keep their critical operations running, and to protect customers and staff from contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This district serves Elk Grove residents who live east of Highway 99.
General Manager Mark Madison emphasized the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s statement that the virus has not been found in drinking water.
“Most importantly, I want to assure you that your drinking water is safe,” he said in a press statement. “Under normal treatment plant operations, which will continue, our staff does not come in direct contact with your water supply.”
Madison stated that his district’s staff treated their water supply by disinfecting it by chlorination, which is designed to eliminate pathogens.
He said that the water district plans to take more protective measures if COVID-19 spreads in the community.
“These future measures, should they be needed, may impose certain customer service restrictions, but would be intended to further minimize the risk of both contracting and spreading COVID-19 amongst our staff and you, our customers,” Madison said. “Any customer service restrictions will not affect the reliability or quality of your water supply.”
Since there have been a few confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sacramento County, the water district is now operating under its “Risk Level 2” plan. Under this plan, the staff is taking precautions such as making sure that the water treatment supplies are fully stocked, and that employees who feel sick will be told to stay home until they are no longer contagious.
If the number of COVID-19 cases significantly grows in Sacramento County, then the water district will follow their “Risk Level 3” plan and change their customer services.
Employees will only visit customers who have serious water problems such as water line breaks or no water service. Customers who have issues with water quality or water pressure will instead interact with district employees via telephone.
The district will also close its administration building to the public, and its staff will handle customers by either telephone or email. District board meetings will also be postponed or possibly conducted via teleconference.
In the event that a district employee or that employee’s immediate family member tests positive for COVID-19, then the district will move to “Risk Level 4.” All employees will stay home until directed by the management. Workers who don’t have coronavirus symptoms will be on-call for work.
These serious measures are due to the district operating out of a single administrative office, according to the plan.
The Elk Grove Water District's coronavirus response plan can be reviewed at their website, www.egwd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.