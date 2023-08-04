The Elk Grove Regional Veterans Memorial, a project that has been 15 years in the making, will receive a $100,000 boost from the state.
District 10 Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen, D-Elk Grove, announced at the Oasis Recreation Center’s opening on July 27 that she secured the funds from the new $310 billion state budget that was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month. These funds will be distributed by the California Department of Veterans Affairs, according to the budget plan.
The memorial honors both living and deceased veterans from across the Sacramento region. This project is near the White Diamond field at the northern side of Elk Grove Regional Park.
Nguyen told the Citizen that it was fitting for her to request state funding since she’s the daughter of Vietnam War refugees.
“This was a project for the veterans, but they weren’t able to find the full funding for it,” the former Elk Grove City Council member said. “It was the perfect opportunity to pitch this to the governor’s office and get this approved, and it was approved to my surprise, actually.”
Local nonprofit Cosumnes Legacy Foundation is leading the project and its fundraising campaign relies on private and organizational donations.
The project’s last advancement was in May 2022 when the Cosumnes Community Services District board approved a $61,711 construction contract, that included $35,000 in Quimby funds, for the project’s second phase.
Oscar O’con, a local U.S. Army and Marine veteran, has led the project since its 2008 inception.
“You don’t know how happy it makes me,” O’con said about the state funding. “(The project) has been dear to my heart for the past 15 years. Finally, we get to see it get a big momentum.”
He said that $350,000 was previously collected for the project, which was initially budgeted at $500,000 to complete.
O’con noted that construction costs are rising, and he said the sooner the project can be completed, the better.
“Fifteen years ago, $400,000 would have done it,” he said.
The memorial is currently a flagpole that stands above a “donor walk” composed of “pavers” or bricks that each display a local veteran’s name, rank, and military branch. Each brick was purchased by a donor. O’Con was the first person to have his brick installed at the memorial last year. There are also a few memorial benches including one that honors a group of Elk Grove High School graduates who were deployed to the Vietnam War and never returned. A trail was also built to lead visitors to the memorial.
The project’s next phase is to install two walls that are adorned with memorial plaques. Future plans also call for a “Stars and Stripes Plaza” that features bronze stars that each display up to 20 veterans’ names. O’con also wants to include an inscription about all the wars that involved the U.S. military.
(It’s) so the kids from school can learn about them and gain respect for the veterans who are honored there,” he said.
Darren Suen, an Elk Grove City Council member and Nguyen’s new chief of staff, told the Citizen that more than 9,000 veterans live in Elk Grove.
“(Nguyen) is the daughter of Vietnamese refugees who fled the Vietnam War by boat, and who personally benefitted from our country’s veterans,” he said.
Suen said that a date has not been set yet for the release of the state funds for the Elk Grove Regional Veterans Memorial project.
For more information on the memorial, visit www.CosumnesCSD.gov
