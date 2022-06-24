Jaimee Nguyen represented more than 63,000 students in the Elk Grove Unified School District in the past school year when she sat at the dais during their district board’s meetings.
She became the district’s first student board member when the trustees appointed her to their board last September. They chose the Monterey Trail High School senior among 10 applicants from high schools across Elk Grove Unified.
“I can offer students a chance to be heard and I can create a legacy for students to make their mark on the district,” Nguyen told the Citizen last September.
During school board meetings, the student joined board discussions and cast symbolic votes that were not counted during the board votes. She also formed a student advisory committee that had representatives from each comprehensive high school in the district.
Nguyen last month graduated from Monterey Trail and she is enrolling at Yale University this fall.
Before her term ended, she presented what she learned as a student board member during the school board’s June 14 meeting.
“I definitely came into this wanting to make big changes as many people do, but what I think is difficult is just understanding how much there is to the school board than what I realized, and how much of a learning curve there is,” Nguyen told the school board. “I did not get as much done as I wanted to, but I think I did come away with a greater understanding of how this system works.”
The representative mainly focused on concerns she heard from students when she held student forums for the district’s nine comprehensive high schools.
Most of the forums were held online, due to COVID-19 safety issues. Nguyen noted that she held an in-person forum at Franklin High School.
“I made it clear to students that this is a safe space and what’s said is being used for myself,” she said about inviting students to express their views. “It was really important for students to feel they have an ally who was helping them.”
One common issue was school staff misconduct and how students can report issues about staff without retaliation from teachers.
“Many students were very (open) with the negative experiences they had with staff at their school, and they were very upfront with feeling that it was almost impossible to get site (administrators) involved or have any real disciplinary action taken,” Nguyen said.
She mentioned that every school has an anonymous reporting system, but some schools have problems with students not taking them seriously or using them “as a joke.” She added that some students felt there is no transparency in how that system works.
“If students cannot feel comfortable putting something through the system then its purpose is lacking,” Nguyen said.
Other student issues that Nguyen mentioned were campus restroom closures, the lack of student access to feminine hygiene products on campus, school offices communicating to students about campus emergencies, and the lack of access to school administrators.
For the future, Nguyen recommended having student forums held at school during their lunchtimes so there would be more student participation. She also desired to have meetings scheduled with school administrators after the forums are held.
Nguyen also wants the district’s student advisory committee to have quarterly meetings and also focus on middle and elementary schools.
Nguyen will be succeeded by Laguna Creek High School student Oliver Trach as student board member next month. Trustee Carmine Forcina asked her if she had advice for her successor and she replied that she’s writing a “how-to manual” for future student board members. She said that her advice is to find a mentor on the school board who can guide him or her throughout the school year.
After Nguyen’s presentation, several trustees praised her work as a student board member.
“You were an exemplary first board member and we couldn’t be more proud,” Trustee Beth Albiani said. “I think you pushed us a little and I appreciate that and we’re changing.”
Forcina complemented Nguyen for being visible in the school district and attending several district events, particularly those that honored students for their achievements.
“It says you care, it’s not empty words,” Forcina said.
Trustee Tony Perez called Nguyen a natural leader and encouraged her to become a district trustee.
“We as a board are very lucky to have you,” he said. “You don’t realize how much you did in sitting in that seat and walking through the campuses in our district and community…I want you to come back and sit up here as a board member – you have it.”
