The Elk Grove Unified School District’s Class of 2021 will celebrate their graduations in local football stadiums next month.
District officials on May 4 announced plans to have in-person graduation ceremonies for more than 4,500 graduates on May 24-26.
“Thank you for stepping into this space and meeting every challenge put before you,” Elk Grove Unified’s superintendent, Christopher Hoffman said in a message to this year’s graduates. “Your ability to navigate all that was put in front of you this year will serve you well in your next adventures.”
The district’s Class of 2021 spent most of their school year staying at home and taking online classes. Under the district’s education plan, in-person classes were allowed to resume at high schools last month after Sacramento County’s COVID-19 case rate was low enough for the county to advance to the less restrictive Red Tier 2.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the district to cancel last year’s graduations that were scheduled to take place at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. Members of the Class of 2020 instead had a drive-thru style ceremony at their high school’s parking lot. Graduates drove up to a platform, received their diplomas, posed for photographs, and then exited their campus.
For this year’s graduations, 13 high schools will host their celebrations at one of two stadiums: Cosumnes Oaks-Franklin High School Community Stadium at Cosumnes Oaks High School, or the Mark Macres Memorial Stadium at Monterey Trail High School.
William Daylor High School, which is a continuation school, will have their small May 25 graduation at Sheldon High School’s Performing Arts Center.
Since Sacramento County still has a public health order that calls for social distancing and small indoor crowds, Elk Grove Unified officials opted to have graduations at their district’s outdoor venues.
Large high schools will have their graduation ceremonies split up into one or two hour-long sessions in order to keep crowds low. Franklin High School, which will have 663 seniors graduating this year, will have three sessions at the Cosumnes Oaks-Franklin stadium on May 26. Each graduate can bring up to four guests to his or her ceremony.
District spokesperson Xanthi Soriano told the Citizen that seniors will be seated three feet apart and guests will be assigned their seats. She also said that the ceremonies will be closed to the public, and that tickets are required for admission.
Asked if masks will be required at the ceremonies, Soriano replied that safety guidelines may change by graduation time, and she added that instructions will be provided to attendees.
Those who cannot attend the ceremonies are invited to purchase video recordings of the events from the district. They are invited to visit www.EGUSDgrads.com to order a $20 DVD or a $30 Blu-ray.
"I am thrilled we are at a level of community health that we can offer in-person graduations," Elk Grove School Board President Beth Albiani told the Citizen. "Having an in-person graduation ceremony is a rite of passage for many, and I, like other parents last year who had seniors graduate virtually (had) missed that ceremony. That is why I am extra appreciative of the creativity staff has used so we can have an in person option in this year."
EG Unified’s high school graduation schedule
• Monday, May 24 (Cosumnes Oaks-Franklin Community Stadium at Cosumnes Oaks High School): Laguna Creek, 8:30 a.m. session and 10:45 a.m. session.; Cosumnes Oaks, 6 p.m. session, and 8:15 p.m. session.
• Monday, May 24 (Macres Memorial Stadium at Monterey Trail High School): Valley, 8:30 a.m. session and 10:45 a.m. session; Monterey Trail, 6 p.m. session and 8:15 p.m. session.
• Tuesday, May 25 (Cosumnes Oaks-Franklin Community Stadium) Elk Grove Charter, 8:30 a.m. graduation; Rio Cazadero, 10:15 a.m. graduation; Calvine, 6 p.m. graduation; Las Flores, 8 p.m.
• Tuesday, May 25 (Macres Memorial Stadium): Florin, 8:30 a.m. session and 10:45 a.m. session.; Pleasant Grove, 6 p.m. session and 8:15 p.m. session.
• Tuesday, May 25 (Sheldon High School’s Performing Arts Center): Daylor, 1 p.m. graduation
• Wednesday, May 26 (Cosumnes Oaks-Franklin Community Stadium): Franklin, 8:15 a.m. session, 10:30 a.m. session, 12:45 p.m. session.
• Wednesday, May 26 (Macres Memorial Stadium): Sheldon, 8:30 a.m. session and 10:45 a.m. session; Elk Grove, 6 p.m. session and 8:15 p.m. session.
