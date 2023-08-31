Jamie Davis, a fourth-grade teacher at Union House Elementary School, became a Sacramento County Teacher of the Year on Aug. 25. The other honoree is Donja Harding, a history and social studies teacher at Leroy Greene Academy in the Natomas Unified School District.
Both were chosen among nominees from every K-12 school district in the county. Their recognition was announced at a banquet hosted by the Sacramento County Office of Education. They’re now eligible to be nominated for California Teacher of the Year.
This May, Davis was honored as a Teacher of the Year in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She is an Elk Grove native and a Sheldon High School graduate who told the Citizen in May that she knew that she wanted to become a teacher as early as the third grade. She remembered watching her teacher, Mrs. Lewis manager her class.
“I just vividly remember seeing things that students don’t typically notice by just taking note of the classroom management that my teacher was doing,” Davis said.
After high school, she earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from California State University, Sacramento and started her teaching career in the San Juan Unified School District. Davis could go on to the Elk Grove school district and teach at its Union House Elementary
in Sacramento’s Valley Hi neighborhood. In her May interview with the Citizen, she explained her philosophy of education that’s based on student equity.
“Every student in every school deserves the same level of education and the same opportunities, and the same amount of clubs, the same college and career readiness, and the same dedicated teachers,” Davis said. “(It’s) making sure that students feel safe, are building
relationships, and understanding what my students are, and being culturally responsive.”
