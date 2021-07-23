The Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) reopened many of its elementary school campuses for full-time, in-person learning when the new academic year started on July 15.
This is the first time that the district fully reopened its schools for five days a week since March 2020 when district officials ordered all of Elk Grove Unified’s 67 campuses to shut down, due to the emerging COVID-19 situation. More than 63,000 students subsequently took online classes or other forms of distance learning until this March when campuses were partially reopened for in-person learning.
At the end of the Elk Grove school board’s July 20 meeting, EGUSD Superintendent Christopher Hoffman thanked the trustees and the district staff for their work in fully reopening the campuses.
“It was an absolutely amazing day, it literally brought me to tears to see the emotion of the students, staff, and parents, and the incredible amount of work by the team to make it happen,” he told the board.
The 18 elementary schools that opened on July 15 were those that followed a year-round calendar. Middle and high schools as well as elementary schools that follow a traditional calendar will reopen next month. Parents who do not want to send their children to in-person learning have the option of enrolling them into online classes in the district’s EGUSD Virtual Academy or Las Flores High School’s independent study program.
The district reported to the Citizen that more than 91% of students returned to in-person learning during the first week of school.
“I am happy to report that the vast majority of our students have returned for the new school year,” said Dr. Bindy Grewal, the district’s assistant superintendent of preK-6 education.
Principal Brian MacNeill of Irene B. West Elementary School described his staff’s experience as a “happy exhaustion” in getting their campus ready for the first day of school.
“It was great reconnecting with the kids,” he said, noting they haven’t seen the students in more than a year-and-a-half. “Teachers were a beautiful combination of exhausted and super-excited to see the kids.”
Although students returned for full-time learning, the campus experience does not resemble the school days before the pandemic began. Students and staff are still required to wear masks whenever they are indoors, regardless if they are vaccinated – as per the state’s current COVID safety guidelines. Those with medical exemptions don’t have to wear masks.
Classes are typically kept together in cohorts when they leave class for recess or lunch. Hand sanitation stations are installed in classrooms.
At West Elementary, MacNeill brought the Citizen to Sunny Kahlon’s first grade class where more than 25 masked students sat at desks set three feet apart. The teacher wore a plastic face shield so that her students could see her mouth move when she taught them how to properly pronounce words.
MacNeill mentioned that the first graders were in preschool when the pandemic began and campuses were closed. Many of them stayed home and took online classes in the 2020-21 school year.
“For kids in the first grade, this year may have actually been the first time they ever set foot on campus,” MacNeill noted. “They’re learning how to be a student, let alone how to read. Their entire kindergarten year would have been on a screen.”
When Kahlon’s class took a recess break, the students lined up before walking to the playground. MacNeill asked if they were having a good day and praised the teacher for her work.
“It’s good to be reconnected to the human aspect of it,” the principal told the Citizen at his office. Elk Grove Unified is continuing its practice of COVID contact tracing on campuses, and telling students or staff who test positive for COVID to quarantine themselves up to 10 days at home. Vaccinated individuals do not have to quarantine if they have been exposed to a COVID-positive person and don’t have symptoms of an infection.
The school district does not require students and school staff members to be vaccinated against COVID. Vaccines are currently allowed for California residents ages 12 and up.
At the school board’s July 20 meeting, Hoffman emphasized that the district’s mask policy enables schools to not have students sit far apart in classrooms.
“As soon as we have to distance, then having schools fully open becomes a huge challenge,” he said. “So the masks allow us to reduce distance.”
When Trustee Carmine Forcina asked him about mask enforcement and a scenario where half of the students at a school refuse to wear masks, Hoffman replied that he will work with the district staff on enforcement policies. The superintendent noticed that the district’s COVID safety policy will be updated on July 23.
Hoffman also said that the district offers distance learning options for parents who do not feel comfortable in having their children be required to wear masks at school.
At West Elementary, MacNeill reflected on the current times when schools are fully reopening while COVID cases are increasing in Sacramento County.
“It’s an interesting balance because everybody is cautiously optimistic that we get to go back in-person,” he told the Citizen, “but at the same time not wanting to cause more (COVID) cases and really trying to have structures in place so we can all stay healthy.”
School trustee raises concerns about Sac County’s rising COVID cases
During the Elk Grove school board’s July 20 meeting, Trustee Tony Perez raised concerns about the COVID Delta variant and the rise of COVID infections in Sacramento County.
He mentioned that cases are rising in his Trustee Area 1 that covers the Florin community. As of July 21, Sacramento County’s public health staff reported 167 new COVID cases in the last 30 days in that area’s zip code.
Last week, county public health officials recommended that vaccinated residents wear masks when they visit indoor places. County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye reported that the county’s COVID case rose to 10 new cases per 100,000 residents on July 15. The case rate rose to 14.7 cases per 100,000 residents, as of July 21.
Perez challenged his colleagues to plan for the potential situation if the infections are high enough to prompt another lockdown of campuses.
“Are we going to take a proactive thing?” Perez asked. “That’s the question that you board members need to think up here in your head. How many students and how many community members are going to get sick? And you’re going to wait for the county (guidelines)?”
Trustee Nancy Chaires Espinoza said that she did not want people to get the impression there is a mass COVID outbreak in the local region. She added that parents do not need to worry unless they were contacted by their children’s school about a potential exposure to a COVID-positive person on campus.
Hoffman told Perez that the school board’s current direction for the district is to closely work with county public health staff on safety guidance.
Trustee Sean Yang stressed that the district should continue focusing on its work in reopening campuses for full-time, in-person learning.
“I think we all worried about it at a certain extent, but let’s not jump to conclusions,” he said. “At this point, we are progressing toward some kind of normalcy, and let’s keep that positive vibe going. We are having students going full five days, let’s focus on that, and we’re going to do what we can to keep students and staff safe.”
