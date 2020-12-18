The Elk Grove Unified School District board on Dec. 15 voted 4-2 to fill a vacant seat on their board by inviting community members to apply for the position. They chose this plan instead of holding a special election next November.
Bobbie Singh-Allen vacated the Trustee Area 4 seat after she became mayor of Elk Grove on Dec. 9.
The school district now seeks applicants who live within that area, which covers the Laguna region west of Bruceville Road as well as Elk Grove’s Stonelake, Laguna West, and Lakeside neighborhoods. Trustee Area 4 also includes the Franklin community south of Elk Grove.
Applications are due by Jan. 14 and the school board plans to interview applicants and make their choice on Jan. 26. The selected applicant will then serve the remainder of the Trustee Area 4 position’s term that expires in November 2022.
Most trustees chose the appointment option after Superintendent Christopher Hoffman informed them that a special election could cost an estimated $2-4 million if it was held in November 2021. He noted that the high expense is due to having the election open to voters across the school district. Elk Grove Unified serves more than 63,000 students enrolled in 67 schools across a 330-square mile district.
“I can’t imagine further reducing our resources for students,” Trustee Nancy Chaires Espinoza said about the election cost.
Trustee Carmine Forcina and the board’s new trustee, Sean Yang voted against the appointment option after they were initially undecided.
“Everything that is right and just says to me it should be an election,” Forcina said about his view. “The other side says given the expense when things aren’t looking good – we should go through the appointment process.”
Yang agreed with Forcina, and he noted the challenge of holding an election for an important position while also considering financial issues for the district.
After the board appointment is made, registered voters will have 30 days after Feb. 5 to petition for a special election with the Sacramento County Superintendent’s Office, according to a district staff report.
Singh-Allen joined the school board in 2012 when the board appointed her to fill the vacant Trustee Area 4 seat after her predecessor, Pollyanna Cooper-LeVangie resigned. Espinoza was the last trustee to be appointed to the board when she applied for the vacant Trustee Area 6 seat in 2014 after its former representative, Steve Ly was elected to the Elk Grove City Council.
During the board’s Dec. 15 meeting, Yang was sworn into the Trustee Area 3 seat and he succeeded Chet Madison who decided to not run for reelection this year. Yang is that area’s first new representative in 20 years. Espinoza, Forcina, and Tony Perez were also sworn into their new terms on the board after they won the November election.
The board voted to keep Beth Albiani as their board president and Dr. Crystal Martinez-Alire as their board clerk for 2021.
Readers who are interested in applying for the Trustee Area 4 seat can visit the Elk Grove school district’s website, www.EGUSD.net for more information.
School board honors Singh-Allen
Singh-Allen participated in her final Elk Grove school board meeting on Dec. 9 before she was sworn into office as Elk Grove’s mayor.
“The greatest work I’ve had in my life, outside the birth of my children, has been service to the school board,” she said in an emotional speech to the board.
Singh-Allen also joked about her past conflicts with Perez during board meetings.
“I love and respect all of you and, yes, that includes you, Mr. Perez,” she said. “We may not agree on everything, (but) I know each and every single one of you – your heart is in the right place.”
Forcina credited her for supporting him during his early years on the school board.
“Bobbie at that time was the only board member who was willing to step up and work with me, (and) to look at doing things differently,” he said. “And together we accomplished a lot.”
Martinez-Alire mentioned Singh-Allen’s habit of taking “selfies” with her and others at high school graduations. She also noted Singh-Allen’s support for her work in the Native American community.
“Her knowledge and skillset will definitely be missed here,” she said.
Hoffman described Singh-Allen as a “champion” for the school district and he looked forward to their partnership with the city of Elk Grove now that she is the mayor.
“Bobbie, thank you from the 63,000 kids, from the 7,000 employees, and all of the families that are connected,” he said. “You will always be a part of the family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.