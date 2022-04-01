The Elk Grove Unified School District’s enrollment declined since students returned to in-person learning in spring 2021.
Shannon Hayes, the district’s chief financial officer, told the Elk Grove school board on March 22 that enrollment dropped by 412 students in the 2020-21 school year and then 893 students in the current school year. No reasons were given for these decreases.
The district previously experienced enrollment growth during the few years before the COVID-19 pandemic began in spring 2020, and prompted districts to close their campuses and move students to online classes.
In the current 2021-22 school year, Elk Grove Unified reportedly serves more than 63,900 students and employs more than 6,500 staff members in the 320-square-mile district.
Hayes warned about the worst-case scenario that could see Elk Grove Unified in the next school year lose up to $16 million in state funding that’s based on Average Daily Attendance (ADA). This loss could happen if the state legislature does not change its education funding system, and if the Elk Grove school board doesn’t adjust their budget plans in response.
“We didn’t put this in to freak people out, but we wanted to have a very thoughtful conversation because if something doesn’t happen at the state level, this is our reality,” Hayes said.
The school board did not take action other than approving the district staff’s second interim budget report for the current fiscal year.
District staff now hope that enrollment will rise again in the upcoming school year that starts in July. Plans are to open Miwok Village Elementary School in Elk Grove’s growing Laguna Ridge area that month.
“Our hope in coming into the 2022-23 school year is that we should see those children come back and we would come up to the levels that we are used to,” Hayes said.
The chief financial officer told the school board that the district’s ADA rate dropped from 96% before the pandemic to 90% in the current school year.
Superintendent Christopher Hoffman elaborated on how the COVID-19 pandemic and the policy of quarantining students exposed to COVID has impacted attendance.
“They’re still showing up, but it’s a pandemic – we have kids that are home more often because they’ve been ill or they’ve been quarantined,” he said.
Such a trend in declining attendance is a part of the “ADA Cliff” that’s impacting school districts that potentially face steep cuts to state funding, which is based on ADA rates. Due to the pandemic causing districts to halt in-person learning in 2020, the state paid districts in the 2021-22 the same ADA funding level that was paid in the previous 2019-20 school year.
The districts are now awaiting the May Revision to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s state budget proposal for the 2022-23 fiscal year. If his proposal to have ADA funding be based on the average ADA of the school years between 2019-2021 were to be approved by the state legislature, then Elk Grove Unified staff expects a $15 million gain in state ADA revenues in the 2022-23 school year.
Rob Pierce, the district’s facilities and business services superintendent, told the board about why his staff spoke them about a potential ADA funding loss.
“We hope that members of the legislature and other organizations see stories like this and see that’s why it’s so important those (state) revenues come to (grades) K-12 and that ADA Cliff is avoided at all costs,” he said. “This is statewide.”
Trustee Tony Perez questioned which areas in the district are missing students. Hayes replied that the losses were experienced at schools throughout Elk Grove Unified.
“It’s not like one school lost 800 kids, it’s a sprinkling across all grade levels across the district,” she said.
During the staff presentation, Hoffman said their district did not reduce staffing after students moved to online classes when their campuses were closed in 2020. The district used pandemic relief funds to avoid staff layoffs.
“We knew some kids were going to come back and we didn’t want staffing levels to not be there,” Hoffman said about when Elk Grove Unified reopened its campuses.
In 2020, Elk Grove Unified reportedly received $58 million in one-time federal and state funding under the CARES Act. These funds arrived a few months after the district faced a potential $53 million deficit, due to the estimated $18 billion shortfall in the state’s K-12 education funding after the pandemic arrived in California.
Elk Grove Unified received a total of $134.3 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) or one-time federal relief funds for schools in the past two years, according to a district staff report.
During the March 22 board meeting, Trustee Carmine Forcina noted that the ESSER funds are temporary.
“ESSER is only a band-aid in the sense that it’s only for a couple of years, and all of that money then goes away,” he said. “We’d still be in the situation of having to look at adjustments to keep our head above water.”
Pierce said that his staff presented the district’s worst-case scenario for its budget in the event that the governor’s proposed ADA relief plan doesn’t happen.
Hayes further explained the worst situation where the district would be unable to make its financial commitments and would undergo “negative certification.” If that occurs, then the Sacramento County Office of Education would step in and ask what budget cuts are in store for the district.
Regarding possible funding cuts, Trustee Sean Yang shared his concern about job losses in the district. He wondered if such cuts could lead to fewer teachers and larger classroom sizes.
Hoffman replied that if negative budget projections come into place then the district would need to adjust its staffing.
“What we’ve done to this point was kept the number of staff in place even though we know we have fewer kids, because we want to make sure that our families are being served,” he said.
Hoffman added there are ways to reduce staff without performing layoffs, such as attrition.
Yang then expressed optimism for the growing residential communities in Elk Grove Unified.
“With all these new communities being built in our district, I believe that our district will continue to grow so I don’t want to scare anyone off,” the trustee said. “I think we’re doing well, it’s just that the pandemic really (took) a toll on all of us.”
The school board will review the district staff’s report on the governor’s May budget revision later this spring, and they are scheduled to approve their district’s 2022-23 budget plan in June.
