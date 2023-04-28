Elk Grove Unified School District staff members on April 18 detailed plans to strengthen their special education program and hire more employees to serve more than 9,200 students with disabilities in the upcoming school year.
The district staff has the ultimate goal of hiring 70 special education employees including teachers, mental health therapists, speech pathologists, and physical therapists for the 2023-24 school year. They also want to reduce the student–to-staff ratio to 18-20 elementary special education students per educator at learning centers.
“Special education is not a place, it’s not a building – it’s everywhere,” said Anne Rigali, the district’s special education director told the Elk Grove school board.
Overall, more than 9,278 students in the district have Individualized Education Plans in the special education program, Rigali told the school board. Of those students, 70% of them have mild to moderate disabilities while 29% have moderate to severe disabilities. The staff reported that 47% of pre-kindergarten students in special education will advance to general education kindergarten classes in the next school year.
This update on the district’s special education program was presented seven months after administrators implemented a controversial change to a service that had “inclusion specialists” regularly work with special education students who were placed in classes with non-special education students. Last September, district officials transferred these specialists to fill staff vacancies elsewhere in the district.
Parents, students, and a few trustees protested that sudden change since they considered the inclusion specialists to be vital in helping students, particularly those on the autism spectrum, handle their classwork and improve their academic skills.
Inclusion students remain at their general education classes, but they work with case managers at their school’s learning resource center instead of being with inclusion specialists.
A group of parents soon formed the advocacy group, EG Speaks, to bring awareness of their children’s challenges after the loss of inclusion specialists. Many of their members shared their hardships at school board meetings over the past several months.
“We hope you will lean on us and allow us to create that bridge and to build the community because the support is so necessary for people who get it and have that lens,” said Jenice Ferraro of EG Speaks.
Rigali and Elk Grove Unified’s human resources superintendent David Reilly wore red EG Speaks shirts when they presented to the school board on April 18. They often noted their staff has been listening to feedback from parents while drafting their plans to enhance special education services.
Reilly apologized for the troubles that impacted inclusion students and their parents during the current school year.
“Regardless of the reasons for the change, the change caused great consternation amongst the community,” he said. “Some of our most fragile and challenged students and their families had to adapt on a dime. For this, I am sincerely sorry.”
The special education staff announced the results of a long-awaited survey on inclusion students after the loss of their inclusion specialists. This data only focused on students in grades 3-12 and covered matters such as GPA, attendance, and discipline cases.
The staff reported the changes to inclusion services did not generally cause a significant impact on inclusion students in comparison to non-inclusion students.
Rigali warned that the survey does not address inclusion students who are facing challenges at school.
“This in no way addresses the concerns that many parents felt, and we continue to work to address their concerns,” she said.
Dustin Noble, a member of EG Speaks, raised concerns about the district’s survey of inclusion students that did not include those in grades K-2.
“This means that the struggle of my own family and what many others like me went through with these changes to inclusion (education) were not included when engaging impact,” he said.
Noble later expressed his optimism for what lies ahead for Elk Grove Unified’s support of inclusion students.
Amanda Stott, a parent of a special education student, told the school board that despite the changes to special education services, her son still wasn’t receiving the support he needed at school.
“Even minor things like sitting close to the board because he’s visually impaired, or reading support because he’s dyslexic – students are all given the same curriculum even if it isn’t accessible to him,” she said.
Stott also mentioned that staff members physically and verbally mistreated her son, but no resolutions were made after she spoke with his principal.
“This is not something we should still see in schools in 2023,” she said.
Following the staff update on special education services, Trustee Sean Yang complemented Reilly and the special education team for their work and their understanding of inclusion education issue.
“We cannot neglect any group of people, especially the most vulnerable and sensitive group of kids,” he said.
Yang also mentioned his experiences as the parent of autistic children.
“It’s an emotional rollercoaster daily and it’s tougher than some people think,” he said.
Trustee Carmine Forcina compared his experience of attending the first “contentious” community meeting on changes to inclusion education versus a recent meeting where he felt that attendees’ questions and concerns were addressed by the district staff.
“We have work to do, the staff has identified that work, but I believe firmly that we really have moved…we are moving in a positive direction,” he said. “I really believe that the community and the district are both receptive to working with one another and as long as that door stays open, everyone wins.”
