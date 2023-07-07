The Elk Grove Unified School District board on June 27 heard their district gained $132 million from the fourth and final bond sale for Measure M.
Nearly seven years have passed since 65% of local voters passed this $476 million general obligation bond that’s designed to fund renovations for the district’s aging campuses. The average Elk Grove Unified campus was 22 years old when the measure was placed on the November 2016 ballot.
Measure M projects ranged from simple replacements of lighting, and air conditioning and heating units to major efforts such as Elk Grove High School’s new $22 million, two-story classroom building and the $17 million modernization of Pleasant Grove Elementary School’s campus that’s more than 70 years old.
This is Elk Grove Unified’s first general obligation bond in its 64-year history. The Sacramento firm Government Financial Services JPA facilitated this bond’s final issuance in May. They also organized the issuance of $22.4 million in Community Facilities District funds that’s meant to supplement Measure M funding.
“Congratulations, the Measure M bond proceeds have already been deposited into the district’s account,” Lori Raineri, the president of Government Financial Services, told the school board on June 27.
The Measure M bond sale attracted 11 bids and Morgan Stanley had the winning bid for the bond’s refinancing.
Now that the bond sales are complete, the district’s facilities and business services superintendent, Dr. Kristen Coates told the Citizen that Measure M’s debt service will be $742 million. This debt will be paid by property owners within the 330-square-mile school district that includes the Elk Grove, Wilton, Rancho Murieta, and Florin communities.
The debt service is Measure M’s $476 million principal plus $266 million in interest, Coates said. This debt is $232 million less than originally planned, she said.
Measure M’s annual tax levy is currently set at a maximum of $37.30 per $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. This levy will be collected over a 31-year period that started in 2017 and is scheduled to end in 2048, Coates said.
The school board did not vote on the results of the final Measure M bond issuance since it was not scheduled as an action item on their agenda. Trustee Carmine Forcina shared his praise.
The numbers are going to bode well for us when we go out for another bond,” he said. “It’s fantastic that we sold all of the bonds and we came way under what we projected for cost to taxpayers,” he said.
On July 5, Forcina told the Citizen that Measure M only represented a small amount of funding that’s needed to address the district’s facilities.
“The money supported by Measure M is spoken for, and we still have unmet facility needs,” he said.
The trustee said that at some point the district may want to pursue another general obligation bond to address its facility needs.
Coates told the Citizen that her staff will present an overview of Measure M projects to date to the school board in late August.
School board approves tentative district budget for 2023-24 school year
During their June 27 meeting, the board also voted 6-1 to approve their district’s tentative budget for the 2023-24 school year.
This spending plan, which calls for $619.9 million in unrestricted General Fund expenditures, will be revised later this summer when the district staff learns more details about the state’s K-12 education budget for the new fiscal year.
K-12 school districts are required by law to submit their next fiscal year’s budget plan to their local county office of education by July 1.
Board members reviewed a budget plan that was based on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May Revision of his proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The bulk of Elk Grove Unified’s unrestricted General Fund revenues come from the state’s Local Control Funding Formula funds, which is assumed to be $736 million in the 2023-24 fiscal year, based on the May Revise. This is an increase from the $695 million they received last year.
The 2023-23 budget plan also increased spending in General Fund dollars from $606 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year to $619.9 million in the new year.
Overall, the tentative 2023-24 General Fund budget has a $107 million ending balance and a $20 million reserve for economic uncertainties.
Trustee Tony Perez voted against the district’s tentative budget plan since the board did not have the local level data he requested regarding the district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan.
“It seems we are approving a budget before we even have datasets presented to this board on the priorities this budget is going to fund,” he said. “We’re going to do things backwards.”
Board President Nancy Chaires Espinoza stressed that their board needed to meet their budget deadline.
“We need to meet our deadline to pass our budget even when the legislature doesn’t act in a timely fashion,” she said. “We’re going to come back with a 45-day revision and have a more serious discussion.”
Newsom signed the state budget plan’s legislative version on the day that the school board adopted their district’s tentative budget.
This plan calls for $108.3 billion in Proposition 98 funding, $6.3 billion in Learning Recovery Block Grant funds to aid schools that are recovering from student learning loss in the COVID-19 pandemic, and a record 8.22% cost-of-living adjustment in school employee pay. However, the budget also includes a $200 million cut in Arts, Music, and Instructional Materials Discretionary Block Grant funds.
Amari Watkins, the district’s chief financial officer told the board on June 27 that her staff will present a revised budget plan to them in August.
Elk Grove Unified’s budget plan will support 68 schools in a 320-square-mile district that educates more than 63,000 students.
