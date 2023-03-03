Two years passed since California’s K-12 school districts like the Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) reopened their campuses for in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of them still have one-time state and federal COVID relief funds left in their budgets.
Such funds are meant to support schools after they reopened for in-person learning during the pandemic. Allowable uses include addressing student learning losses, providing needed resources to individual schools, addressing health and safety concerns, funding summer learning programs, and purchasing sanitation supplies for campuses.
Elk Grove Unified runs 68 schools that serve more than 63,000 students.
During the Elk Grove school board’s Feb. 21 meeting, the EGUSD’s Chief Financial Officer Shannon Hayes announced their district had $181.8 million left in relief funds when the current school year began last July. This funding came from $41 million in Expanded Learning Opportunities Grant funds, and $140.8 million Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
“Right now, we’re not building upon existing programs, but we’re trying to maintain as many as we can,” Hayes told the school board.
She warned them that Gov. Gavin Newsom in January proposed diverting some funds from the state’s Arts, Music, and Instructional Materials Grant for K-12 school districts, and instead directing that money to fund Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) spending. He proposed a $1.2 billion cut from this grant in his January budget proposal.
“Which is concerning because COLA is usually ongoing, and you don’t use one-time funding for ongoing things,” Hayes said.
All of Elk Grove Unified’s ESSER funding is scheduled to expire in 2024. The district plans to spend all of those funds by the June 2024 expiration date.
A few relief fund sources are expected to last beyond that date. The state’s Learning Recovery Emergency Fund that won’t expire until 2028. Elk Grove Unified reportedly received $71.5 million from this grant to date, according to a district report.
“It will let us all breathe a little bit,” Hayes said about those learning recovery funds.
The school district received its first round of ESSER funding of $16.8 million in 2021 and reportedly spent all of those funds before they expired last June. Elk Grove Unified reportedly used these funds on such matters like $9.2 million on educational technologies, $4.6 million on addressing individual schools’ needs, $810,735 for staff training on distance learning, and $308,054 on personal protective equipment at campuses.
The Elk Grove school board is scheduled to review more details of the district’s relief fund priorities during a special meeting on March 21. Superintendent Christopher Hoffman explained what awaits them at that meeting.
“The idea of what we’re doing on the 21st is to make sure the board is clear these are the things we’ve been doing and we’re starting to analyze things that are worthwhile,” he said. “We now have a funding source that takes us beyond the (2023-24) school year if the board in the end gives us that direction.”
The Elk Grove school board’s March 21 special meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Trigg Education Center, 9510 Elk Grove-Florin Road. Their meeting agenda can be reviewed at www.EGUSD.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.