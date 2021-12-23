Three possibilities for the Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD)’s future trustee areas were presented to the school board on Dec. 14.
They could choose their district’s new trustee area map as soon as Jan. 26 after they receive public feedback. Their choice would be in effect starting with the November 2022 election and ending after the 2030 census count.
At their Dec. 14 meeting, most of the trustees preferred the Option 3 map, which placed all seven trustee areas in a “majority-minority” status, or areas that lack a racial or ethnic majority.
“The idea of keeping something majority-minority is very important to me,” Area 5 Trustee Beth Albiani said. “It is a reflection of the goals in our district.”
Elk Grove Unified’s diverse population of 63,900 students lack a large racial or ethnic majority in the current school year – 28% of them are Hispanic, 26% are Asian, 18% are white, 11% are black, and 9% are either multiple ethnicities or did not respond to the district survey, according to an EGUSD report.
The district staff informed the school board that the third map option is designed to anticipate high population growth over the next 10 years. Such growth is expected in southwest Elk Grove areas such as Laguna Ridge as well as Rancho Cordova’s Anatolia area.
The Option 3 map’s geographic changes include Trustee Area 2’s southward expansion to include Elk Grove High School, Trustee Area 5’s eastward expansion that incorporates more of the Wilton region, and Trustee Area 6 being pushed west of Highway 99.
Elk Grove Unified’s future trustee area map would reflect the changes in the population for voting-age residents that were recorded in the 2020 census. The school board waited several months for the delayed release of the 2020 census data that arrived this fall. Challenges posed by the COVID-19 situation reportedly caused the delay.
As required by state law, the district needs to have all seven of its trustee areas roughly balanced in population. Officials are aiming for a balance of about 51,800 people in each trustee area.
Rob Pierce, the district’s business services and facilities superintendent, warned the school board that the current trustee area map, which is based on the 2010 census data, does not have balanced populations among the trustee areas.
“If we adopted the (current) trustee area map today, it would not be in compliance with the law,” he said.
Shalice Tilton, a consultant from National Demographics Corporation, told the trustees that the district’s population growth since 2010 was not “evenly dispersed.”
She noted that Trustee Area 4, which covers Elk Grove’s Laguna West area and half of Laguna, experienced the lowest growth with 2,000 new residents, while Trustee Area 6 had the highest growth when it added 16,000 new residents. Trustee Area 6, which is represented by Trustee Nancy Chaires Espinoza, covers Elk Grove’s growing Laguna Ridge area as well as the highly populated East Franklin area, and Elk Grove High School’s local neighborhood.
The November 2022 election marks the debut of the school district’s new “by-trustee area” system that would only have voters choose among candidates running in their local trustee area. Trustees represent specific areas, but they were previously elected by voters who live across the school district. Like the Elk Grove City Council, the Elk Grove school board switched to a new election system in 2019 in order to avoid being accused of violating the California Voting Rights Act. That state law requires governments to have elections that don’t harm the influence of voters in racial, ethnic, and language minority groups.
Area 7 Trustee Carmine Forcina has been a longtime advocate of the by-trustee area election system.
“It really had more to do with the ability of an individual board member to get out and know their constituency as opposed to the at-large (election) system because that’s a very difficult task,” he said at the school board’s Dec. 14 meeting. “I also believe that, irrespective of who has voted in each area, we all have a responsibility to maintain the integrity of the district and represent everyone.”
Forcina mentioned that he heard accusations from the public and asked Pierce questions to clarify the district staff’s process in redrawing the trustee maps. Pierce assured that none of the map options were designed to protect incumbents and that trustees did not influence him in the drafting of the maps.
In the November 2022 election, trustee areas 2, 4, and 5 are up for election – they are respectively represented by Dr. Crystal Martinez-Alire, Gina Jamerson, and Albiani.
The Elk Grove school district’s draft trustee area maps can be viewed at http://www.egusd.net/about/leadership/board-of-education/trustee-redistricting-process.
