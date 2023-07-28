Christopher Hoffman, the superintendent of the Elk Grove Unified School District, and 10 members of his cabinet received pay raises after district trustees approved their amended employment contracts on July 18.
Following a satisfactory evaluation of Hoffman’s general performance in the 2022-23 school year, the school board voted 5-1 for the district to pay him a retroactive payment of $40,099 or 10% of his $400,993 base salary. This addition brings his pay up to $441,092, according to his amended district contract.
Hoffman’s salary is at its ninth and highest step in the Elk Grove Unified superintendent’s salary schedule and it will remain in the 2023-24 school year, district spokesperson James Tan said. The superintendent’s starting base salary was $270,000 when he became the district’s leader nine years ago.
Like all district employees, the superintendent is also due for a one-time, 2% payment based on his salary for the 2023-24 school year. In his case, he’s due for an $8,882 payment.
Following the board approval, Hoffman’s district contract was extended by one year to 2027.
“I don’t take for granted the approval of my agreement as well, and I look forward to our continued work together,” Hoffman told the school board.
During a closed session on June 27, trustees voted 6-1 to give him a positive evaluation of his work for the 2022-23 school year.
Trustee Tony Perez, who has long been a vocal critic of the district administration’s practices, cast the lone vote against Hoffman’s performance last month as well as his amended contract on July 18.
“No fiscal impact report,” Perez told the board about why he voted against the superintendent’s new contract before the board completed their vote. He gave the same reason after voting against pay raises for the superintendent’s cabinet members that night.
Trustee Gina Jamerson was absent from the July 18 meeting.
Hoffman leads the Sacramento region’s largest K-12 school district, which serves more than 63,000 students and operates 68 schools. Aside from the Elk Grove community, Elk Grove Unified also educates students in the Florin, Valley Hi, Wilton, Vineyard, Rancho Murieta, and Sloughhouse communities.
Hoffman’s new pay is higher than the base salary for Sacramento City Unified School District’s superintendent, Jorge Aguilar, who was paid more than $340,000 before he departed his district last month. Aguilar’s district, which educates more than 40,000 students, has a smaller student population than Elk Grove Unified. Hoffman’s pay is also higher than Folsom-Cordova School Superintendent Sarah Koligian who earns more than $332,000.
Hoffman has been Elk Grove Unified’s superintendent since 2014. The Valley High School graduate and former Laguna Creek High School vice principal succeeded Dr. Steven Ladd.
He led Elk Grove Unified during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic when he ordered the shutdown of all the district’s campuses in March 2020 after a few students tested positive for the new coronavirus. In-person classes were gradually restored the following year. The district also completed its final bond sale this year for Measure M, which is a $476 million general obligation bond that’s meant to renovate Elk Grove Unified’s aging campuses.
The Elk Grove school board on July 18 also approved 10% retroactive payments for 10 members of the superintendent’s cabinet for their work during the 2022-23 school year in addition to the one-time 2% payment for the current school year. Cabinet members’ new salaries range from $167,456 to $296,441. Mark Cerruti, the district’s deputy superintendent of education services and schools, is the cabinet’s highest paid member and earns a base salary of $296,441.
“I do want to thank the board for approval of the contracts for the cabinet team,” Hoffman told the school board. “They are the best; they work incredibly hard and having them recognized tonight is greatly appreciated.”
After the meeting, Board President Nancy Chaires Espinoza praised Hoffman’s work.
“In the past year, Chris Hoffman has maintained his focus on helping our students recover from the academic and social-emotional strains of the pandemic, shepherded complex negotiations with our bargaining groups to bring about differentiated agreements to give the largest raises to those with the lowest salaries, and begun to lay the groundwork for our district—the fifth largest in the state—to weather the fiscal turbulence of the next few years as many sources of funding expire,” she told the Citizen.” I’m grateful for his leadership and partnership on our governance team.”
