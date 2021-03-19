The yearlong wait is over. On March 16, elementary school students began returning to their campuses for in-person learning in the Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD).
Students in grades PreK-3 at year-round schools were allowed back in the classrooms after spending the past year either taking online classes or other forms of distance learning. The district plans to reopen the rest of their schools later this month. Students still have the option of staying home to take online classes.
“We were thrilled to welcome students back to campus,” EGUSD Board President Beth Albiani told the Citizen. “Thanks to the community’s focus on health and safety we were able to begin opening our schools.”
Last March, Elk Grove Unified officials moved to temporarily close their district’s 67 campuses in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They were among California’s earliest K-12 school districts to implement a districtwide closure when the pandemic began arising that month.
More than 63,000 students then spent the rest of their school year as well as half of the current academic year taking online classes or other forms of distance learning.
The district planned to reopen their campuses last fall but officials shelved their plans after the state implemented a stay-at-home order on Sacramento County, due to a rise in COVID-related hospitalizations.
Last month, a steady drop in COVID cases across much of California prompted state officials to revise their policy of when schools can reopen in counties that have the most restricted Purple Tier 1 status. Schools can begin reopening after county’s COVID case rate falls below 25 new cases per 100,000 residents.
On Feb. 23, the Elk Grove school board approved the district’s agreement with the Elk Grove Education Association, which represents the district’s teachers, to reopen elementary schools this month, and later reopen the middle and high schools after Sacramento County advances to the Red Tier 2 status. The county reached that tier on March 16.
“Today was a significant step and we are committed to adapting further and expanding opportunities as local and state guidelines allow,” Albiani said on March 16. “I look forward to when all restrictions are dropped and we can welcome every step back every day.”
Those who return to their campuses will only attend classes twice a week and then resume their classes online under the new “concurrent” learning model. In the classroom, teachers simultaneously instruct online and in-person students. Each student also uses a laptop computer at his or her desk when they participate in lessons on online applications such as Zoom.
Videos of the district’s COVID safety measures on campuses can be viewed on Elk Grove Unified’s YouTube channel. Students and staff are required to wear face coverings – masks are provided to students who lack them. Elementary students’ desks are placed far apart and each student is given a container to store their classroom supplies. Desks and classrooms are cleaned daily by custodians.
Elk Grove Unified’s new concurrent learning model faces opposition from parents and Elk Grove School Trustee Carmine Forcina who believe it’s safe enough for schools to have in-person learning five days a week.
The EGUSD Parent Coalition held protest demonstrations this winter to call for a full return to campuses as well as maintaining an online learning option for families who want to keep their children home.
“Our parent coalition plans to continue its advocacy work for parent inclusion in the district’s reopening plans for the next school year,” the coalition’s president, Erin Somers told the Citizen.
She shared feedback that she received from a transitional kindergarten teacher who taught during the first day of concurrent learning at her school.
“The kids wanted to run and speak to their friends they made through Zoom,” Somers said. “She is grateful for this baby step, but it is just that – a baby step. She looks forward to the day when all of her TK students can come into the classroom and learn full-time.”
On March 16, Elk Grove Unified reported that the majority of elementary students are staying home to continue their online classes instead of returning to their campuses. According to their statistics, 36% of the elementary students are returning to in-person learning.
Smaller percentages of middle and high school students currently plan to take concurrent classes in-person. District staff reported that 29% of middle school students and 22% of high school students opted for in-person learning this school year.
Somers believes that the low in-person attendance is due to the concurrent learning model’s challenges.
“The numbers of students returning is low, due to barriers with transportation, time, childcare, and some children just feeling that the plan is so awful that they would rather just Zoom from their bedroom, as opposed to the classroom,” she said.
Views from Zehnder Ranch Elementary parents, guardians
The Zehnder Ranch Elementary School campus in Elk Grove had a calm atmosphere when its first day of in-person learning ended on March 16. Parents wore masks and stood six feet apart at the campus gates while they awaited their children. Students in each grade were directed to exit a specific gate.
Udhay Vir walked to the campus from the local neighborhood to pick up his sister from school.
“She’s excited to go back, she’s really missed her friends,” he said. “For my parents, it’s pretty good because they have stuff to do and it’s better if she goes to school in-person.”
Wahid Radmanish and his family arrived to pick up his child who is a second grader at the school.
“The kids are so tired, so they were very excited to come back to school,” he said.
The father noted it was difficult for his children to stay home all day long and study on computers.
Near the school’s kindergarten classrooms, parents dropped off their children for afternoon classes.
Parent Christena Gonzalvo spoke on the school’s new concurrent learning methods.
“It’s OK, given the circumstances of COVID,” she said. “(The teachers) are doing the best they professionally can do. I would prefer a little bit more interaction; it’s only two (school) days a week.”
Parent Sarah Boudinot said that concurrent classes are a good start.
“I think it’s a good start for a future, almost-back-to-normal,” she said, before laughing. “It gives you a little bit of hope.”
