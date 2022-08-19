The Elk Grove Unified School District’s financial staff expect boosted state funding after reviewing the 2022-23 state budget that was approved in late June. These funds will support 68 schools that serve more than 60,000 students in the district.
In June, the Elk Grove school board approved a tentative, $881.1 million “placeholder” budget for the 2022-23 school year since the state budget was not signed yet and the district did not know how much funding they would receive.
Gov. Gavin Newsom soon signed the state budget plan that calls for $102 billion in K-12 education and community college spending.
The financial services staff in June projected $637 million in state Local Control Funding Formula. They now expect $696.3 million in such revenue, the district’s Chief Financial Officer Shannon Hayes told the school board at their Aug. 9 meeting.
Two major factors behind the boosted state funding are the state’s Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) increase of 6.5%, and the state’s option of mitigating funding losses from a drop in enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hayes said that the COLA increase this year is 6.5%, which is a “very, very high number.” She mentioned that before the pandemic, COLA increases were never higher than 2.5%. However, she warned that the state won’t be able to maintain this high COLA increase for long.
Since K-12 districts like Elk Grove Unified experienced significant drops in enrollment during the past two years of the pandemic, the state introduced an option that allows them to gain Average Daily Attendance (ADA) funding by averaging their ADA rates from the past three years. Hayes told the school board that her staff chose that option. Their district now expects ADA funding based on the three-year average of 60,381 students.
Elk Grove Unified’s previous ADA funding was based on the current and previous school years’ of ADA rates.
The district reportedly had drops in enrollment by 412 students in the 2020-21 school year, and then by 893 students in the following year.
Students were switched from classroom to online learning when the pandemic arose in March 2020. In-class learning returned in limited fashion to the district’s campuses in the spring of 2021. Students were allowed to attend in-person classes five days a week that fall.
When the school board reviewed the tentative 2022-23 budget at their June 28 meeting, Superintendent Christopher Hoffman emphasized that the budget plan is working to keep employees despite the decline in enrollment.
“We’re keeping the status quo in place with regards to staffing, even though we had reductions in the number of kids,” he told the board. “We’re trying to make sure we have the level of service that our families have come to expect.”
At the school board’s Aug. 9 meeting, trustees also learned that the state’s new budget can provide their district $9.7 million for transportation services and an estimated $71 million in Learning Recovery Emergency Block Grant funds to assist schools during the pandemic. Hayes said that these learning recovery funds can be used to address student learning barriers, close learning gaps, and assist with students who are deficient in academic credits.
In her presentation, Hayes also told trustees their district could apply for new state grants such as $37 million for the Arts, Music, and Instructional Materials Block Grant, and $75,000 to fund anti-bias training for teachers.
Regarding the arts and music grant, she said that its funds can be used for improving school climate, building diverse book collections, and assisting operational costs. Trustee Carmine Forcina advised the district staff to stick with funding the arts and music programs as well as instructional materials rather than operational costs.
“The legislature gave themselves a little out,” he said. “They were not brave enough just to support art and music; we have the opportunity to do just that, and I hope we do.”
The school board will further review the district’s budget plans during a special meeting at 11 a.m. on Aug. 23.
